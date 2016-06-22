Seniors Transportation Service: Polling Stations
Preserve Marriage said they have arranged transportation for seniors who need transportation to get to and from the polls tomorrow.
- East End : St. George’s /Hamilton Parish / Smith’s: Call 297-0239
- Central : Devonshire/ Pembroke: Call 296-3184 or 335-6899
- West : Paget/ Warwick : Call 236-7325
- West: Sandys/ Southampton: Call 234- 3250
“As these areas have various Polling Stations, we ask that those Seniors calling for transportation please check to determine the location of your Polling Station and be sure that you have your identification i.e. Passport, Voter’s Registration Card,” a spokesperson said.
The referendum will be held on June 23 and will ask two questions: ‘are you in favour of same-sex marriage in Bermuda?’ and ‘are you in favour of same-sex civil unions in Bermuda?’.
The bible was used to show God was against the abolition of slavery.
The bible was used to show God was against giving women the vote.
The bible was used to show God was against interracial marriage.
Today I’m voting FOR equality – for everyone.
Im voting against. Not for biblical reasons but because I dont like Tony Brannon.
Sorry gays, next time have a better face leading the push for your equality.
Your hate knows no bounds. How can you admit to such base, shallow, stupidity? Try voting for a principle. A belief.
It’s me again. Tony Brannon seems like a sincere guy. I disagree with him on SSM, but respect that he has the right to advocate for his strongly held beliefs just as I do.
Or rather …”misused”. Well said.
Thats a good gester.
After All de good moral habits our seniors tried to instill to us, this is F@#!ng PATHETIC.
Family Man. Does everyone include children? The SSM campaign should reconsider their equality argument. SSM tramples on the rights of children because it will legislatively say that mothers and fathers are irrelevant even though you can’t be a human without both.
Guess buying support works for Preserve Marriage. Wonder if they as “How will you vote?” before they let them on the bus?
Lalal. The SSM crew could have offered rides to our seniors as well; but according to comments on these threads, they were too busy wishing they would all just die and go away as if their lives hold no value.
I am pleased that Bermuda is still exercised to speak up for the weak and voiceless, our children. They will flesh out either our selfishness or our sacrifice. Vote no twice for their good, our legacy and God’s glory.
I will VOTE…AGAINST…God did not make human beings to be involved in such d____!!!