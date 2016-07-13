John Smith’s Bay Restrooms Closed For Repair
The Department of Parks said they would like to advise beachgoers that the public restrooms located at John Smith’s Bay are out of service due to a faulty water pump.
“The Ministry of the Environment apologizes for the resulting inconvenience to the public. The Department of Works and Engineering has the necessary repair work underway and will restore water service as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.
Bermuda’s beach facilities should be top notch at all times of the year but more particularly in the summer months. If we want tourists and locals enjoying our best assets, the Parks Department sould make every effort to keep the bathrooms working well. Close them at night to repair them.
If the facility is not working, it will still be closed during the day.So work might as well be done during the day, when there’ll be no need for overtime pay.
Closed in the middle of the season. Perfect. Which department is responsible for maintenance? Not the one that builds walls & roundabouts I hope.
This is an appalling beach setup with the bathroom always having faeces and spit balls strewn across the bathroom. It is a pi$$ me off situation because we install these bathrooms and never have the sense to routinely check them. The showers have malfunctioned for a year!!!!!!!!!!surprised, !,!,!,?!?!?
A faulty water pump should not take more than a few hours, I would think. There seems to be a total lack of courtesy in informing the general public as exactly how long this will take. If it takes a week that would be really crazy. Have they put portable toilets in place. Um just read where the showers have malfunctioned for quite some time, wow, what,s going on. In cases of vandalism, I guess that is hard to monitor with cameras due to matters of privacy. If the public relations department would let the public specifically the time frame for repairs they would not get so much criticism.