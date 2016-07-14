Video: New Design For Bermuda Airport Unveiled
Newly released designs for the proposed redevelopment of Bermuda’s airport were unveiled today at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute [BUEI] at an event with Minister of Finance Bob Richards; Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Michael Fahy as well as representatives from the Canadian Commercial Corporation and Aecon Group.
A spokesperson said, “As part of the design unveil, a four-day open house exhibition will provide the public with an opportunity to view the new designs. The exhibit will be located at:
- BUEI on July 15 from 12noon to 5pm and July 16 from 9am-5pm,
- Port Royal Golf Course [Bella Vista Bar & Grill] on July 18 from 5:30-8:30pm
- Penno’s Wharf, St George’s on July 19 from 5:30-8:30pm.
“New renderings, led by Aecon, show a larger facility designed with sustainability in mind to minimize environmental impact and maximise efficiencies. Modern conveniences commonplace in many airports, especially high-tech services, will enhance the departure and arrivals process so that the new airport can meet industry quality standards for customer service, security, and immigration.
“Details of the state-of-the-art design include:
- Improved accessibility via enclosed passenger boarding bridges
- Accessibility features for disabled and elderly guests and employees
- Continued pre-clearance for U.S. customs
- Sophisticated services such as automated kiosks
- Expanded commercial space for food, beverage and retail businesses
- Comfortable lounges for passengers
- Steel and glass able to withstand a semi-tropical climate
- Appealing vistas of the sea
- An elevated structure to reduce flooding risk, with a natural light advantage, shelter from the elements and energy efficiencies.
- An improved curb management system to streamline traffic flow.
“The new airport will be user-friendly for travellers of any age with a bright and open layout and universal pictorial signage. The airport will include:
- Design elements that reference classical Bermudian architecture, including sloping roof angles, and triangles.
- Light and open spaces to give an airy impression and walls styled to represent coral reefs, as part of a marine theme.
- Lush landscaping using indigenous flora compatible with Bermuda’s environment and sustainable water features to create an invigorating outdoor experience that travellers can enjoy on an expansive patio.
- Plantings, sourced or grown on-island and re-purposed landfill.
- A putting green and nature trail to make the airport a pleasant place to wait for flights, especially passengers who may have had early check-outs from their hotel. These guests also can have the option to store baggage and shower at the airport as they shop and dine.
- A display representing Bermudian culture, including stylized kites and birds together with other contributions from local artists. Vibrant colours will enhance a sense of place and provide a warm and welcoming ambiance.
Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Bob Richards, said: “We are opening an exhibit of designs that will point to exciting future opportunities.
“The designs will show concepts for a much-needed new airport terminal building that will leave the traveller no doubt that they are in Bermuda. We believe that it is important that our gateway to the world is distinctive – not ostentatious, but tasteful, not competing with any other destination, but a clear indication of our own uniqueness.”
“I encourage everyone to come out and meet some of the people involved and ask questions so that you can truly understand the unique value of the proposals and the design.”
Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Michael Fahy said: “We continue to operate our existing airport facilities, which are deteriorating on a daily basis and have outlived their life expectancy, and we further compromise our reputation to serve the customers who keep our island afloat economically. We’re not just designing an airport. We’re building Bermuda’s future.
“The design not only brings Bermuda’s airport facility up-to-date operationally and aesthetically, but the modular approach means it can adapt to future needs and further expansion, such as additional gates for increased airline service.
“We’re not only using current materials and technology, but we’re also thinking ahead to Bermuda’s new era as an international tourist and business destination. I would like to thank Aecon for developing such a creative design that also represents Bermuda and who we are as a people.
“This airport belongs to the people of Bermuda and should be a monument to our vision of who we are and where we’re going as a country that relies so much on travel.”
A video of the proposed new airport, created by Aecon, has also been released today and shows three-dimensional architectural renderings of the airport, as well as a fly-through model outlining key features and amenities. A screenshot from the video is below.
Martin Zablocki, President and Chief Executive Officer, CCC, said: “Every CCC contract comes with a guarantee of contract performance, fully backed by the ‘AAA’ rated Government of Canada.
“This is the Government of Canada’s assurance that the contract will be delivered in accordance with the agreed contract terms and conditions, including timelines, quality and costs. Cost overruns can be a huge issue in large infrastructure projects, but CCC’s involvement will help ensure the people of Bermuda are provided with a world-class international airport, completed on time, and on budget.”
Steve Nackan, President, Aecon Concessions, said: “This design phase marks an important milestone in the project’s progress as it represents a shared vision resulting from months of collaboration and consultation with community stakeholders.
“We will now move the project concept to the next level and prepare for financing. We see, as do many jurisdictions like New York who are redeveloping their airports, how investing in infrastructure projects like this can help shape a destination’s image and stimulate the economy.”
A spokesperson said, “Aecon Group worked hard to ensure that costs were contained and priorities were aligned without compromising standards for a world-class facility. Aecon also will help introduce ancillary activities and businesses that are consistent with the safe, secure and efficient operation of the airport to create a diversified revenue stream that will help pay for the project.
“After recommendations in the 2006 Master Plan established that it is more cost-effective to build a new terminal, rather than trying to retro-fit solutions to the existing structures, Aecon undertook comprehensive consultations, which included many meetings with the community to discuss the Bermudian sense of place and adjust as necessary to address feedback.”
Update August 10: For reasons which remain unclear, Govt deleted the first video and the second one they uploaded is below
Bill Hanbury, CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, said: “Bermuda has been fortunate to see reinvigorated interest in tourism, with air arrivals in the first quarter up 14 per cent on last year. But to meet growth objectives, we need to make investments in our product that will demonstrate that the island is a solid bet for airlines.
“How we look and how we operate to competently accommodate and adapt to ever-changing industry standards is vital to our success. As people step off the plane they should see all that Bermuda has to offer, and they should leave with a positive, lasting impression that will keep them coming back.”
The Bermuda Airport – Ground Floor Plan follows below [PDF here]:
I will admit. It looks nice.
"Design elements that reference classical Bermudian architecture, including sloping roof angles, and triangles..." uh sloping roofs and triangles are the basic design of most houses worldwide, and this design is one big flat roof with no slope."Continued pre-clearance for U.S. customs..." Was there a concern this would end?
is it a nice design? absolutely. is it excessive based on our islands air transport needs? definitely. I wish Bob Richards would pull back on this and think of a more sensible solution that better meets our needs.
Whilst the inside terminal may be excessive in your view, the actual capacity for airplanes seems limited. Up to 6 smaller planes and 4 total if we have 2 of the larger planes at the gates. Unsure if anyone has provided the info, but does this leave much capacity for an increase in flights during the midday hours? (If not I can so a review tonight).
That said the plans have room to add gates if we get the industry revived.
Given that at peak points last year, we had 4 - 5 planes on the ground at a time, 6 jetways wouldn't be excessive. The large open design can also be more efficient for environmental and power usage management when a proper airflow design is done. The ideas to pull back and find something sensible would ultimately lead to us wasting more time to come to the same conclusion that has been known about for over a decade, and that is that we need a new airport. We needed one over a decade ago. So long as the construction contract is well defined for what is expected for the final product... that is what assures the final Value for Money
yup
A putting green? Really?? Perhaps it will be to cover that disgusting dump that keeps getting higher and higher every day. Are there plans in place for its removal?
You in veied it?
Covah it back up!
can someone please inform me of why we cannot just renovate the airport we already have?
well, that would 'only' cost $100m, so really, that's a silly idea
Then how about you explain why we need this expensive new airport? Because I don't really see why? Do you think it's going to increase the number of tourist coming to bermuda? Think again. There is no valid reason why we couldn't update the current airport with renovations. And really do you think it's going to cost $100m to renovate it, come on be realistic. All that needs to be updated is the departure lounge, security (which only needs a few more stations to get people through faster), and maybe the baggage claim. People don't come here for an airport, they come here for the beauty of the island. Much of the plan looks like the current airport that we have, just with new shiny accessories. Are you really that focused on this utter waste of bermuda's money? When we can spend a fraction of it to just renovate the airport and letting BERMUDIANS do it? If we let the Canadian's do it, we're paying for an airport for a good fraction of our lives.
And Ladies and Gentlemen, let us not forget, that people, people with more common sense than the current finance minister, who doesn't see the problem, said that Bermuda reaps no benefits from it. This deal is more problematic for us, than the Canadian's.
So in closing, whom ever you may be, tell me one good reason, just one that I won't be able to knock down, why Bermuda needs this company to built a new airport, or why Bermuda needs a new airport at all?
The two broken bridges need to be fixed as well.
Yes and we were given the money to do it but the PLP decided to give it to cricket and foot ball
There is a point where it is more cost effective to replace than it is to renovate. The old airport is at that point.
I am assuming that's a sarcastic response considering the pseudonym you've chosen for yourself'Informed Bermudian'?!
It would cost way more to keep up and renovate the poor digs we have now. And at the end of the day we would have an airport very vulnerable to the elements. The new airport is going to be built 10 feet higher than the old. Heck, you cannot sweep away a pile of dung if you are underneath it.
Why 10 feet higher than the old one. We dont need that extravagence do we? And how much more that cost? My concern is that Bermudians work on the construction. And sont BS about Bermudians dont wanna work. We built this country.
It will cost almost as much to renovate as replace and at the end of the day you end up having to replace it anyway. So you can either spend $100m putting bandaids on the existing one and then spend the $250m to fix it.
Better to just do it right now and also benefit from upgrading to something that matches Bermuda's five-star future in tourism.
Renovation to bring it up to standards was estimated around $150m, and that would be without the modern amenities like jetways. Given government project track record, the final cost would probably balloon to over $200m, conservatively. And it would all have to be done while keeping the airport up and running, with no real guarantee that they can fully address many of the major issues like the fact that the building is in fact several buildings that have been added to and pieced together in a fashion that was never intended for adding to or piecing together. It also would not address the ineffeciency of the core designs of these buildings as relates to power and environmental management.
Our current airport has been renovated over and over again. Surely you understand that continuing to put a bandaid on anything will not help it heal! in addition, where do you think the money would come from if we were to renovate it? I honestly don't understand why everyone is having such a hard time getting it!
I wrote...u unveiled it...cover it back up...
Not solar/wind powered?
There was an article last year on the finger having solar panels to help generate electricity for the airport. Not sure if that is still the case.
Still on track. Grant Gibbons said this week that an RFP going out by the end of the year.
That is still the case.
Does this plan have those ramps that you step right into the terminal?
Yes.
These designs look a little less ambitious than the previous.
1. do they plan on hosting pool parties to welcome guest?
2. NOTHINNG about this gives a true Bermudian welcome.
3. Glass windows all the way around? LMAOOO
4. because we really need that many security check point counters.
5. So no walking out to the planes anymore. We will be escorted to and from the plane by a tunnel?
6. was this plan originally for JFK or??? because it seems like one may be able to catch a connecting flight some where in there.
7. Im done, lunch break is over.
lol, yes I saw the pool - make it a bit bigger and we can have sporting event there as well!
yeah a tunnel like el chapo
Walking out on the tarmac to planes is very outdated. Bermuda needs to get with the times to be competitive with other destinations and airports. Although there is an element of quaintness to walking out to the plane the stairs are not easily accessible for older/handicapped persons and not usable for people in wheelchairs.
So Is it a bad thing that we are being sheltered to board the plane. You think people want to get wet before they sit for more than an hour because I definitely wouldn't want that for myself or others.
The airport will provide hundreds of jobs. Need I say , that many who are now protesting , will be first in line for most of those JOBS. Go Figure.
@ rodney smith,
So true. lol
Instead of renovating the airport to provide jobs, why can't we build a solar farm or a wind farm to create jobs?
That's happening too.
And their Grandchildren will be in debt paying it off.
Sellout
Are you kidding me?
It was your Party that ran $400nm deficits and that resulted in Bermuda having to run to the international capital markets to borrow billions just to keep the Government running.
And yet you complain about this project and call someone a 'sellout?'
Where were you when your beloved Party sold ALL of us out to foreigners?
LiarLiar you forgot to mention that it was Onion Juice's party that first pushed for a new airport... I am not surprised how even the PLP have now 'forgotten' this fact.
You talk like this government hasn't spent more money in the measly 3 years that they've been government!
@ LiarLiar,
Because to that dreamer it was alright when the plp did it.
that's never been in doubt nor has the need for a new airport, the issue is the way it has been done and whether Bermuda needs something of this size - as a friend said, it looks like Newark...
All sounds good, but that water feature in that rendering is silly and would be an unnecessary expense with the beautiful water views surrounding the airport as it is!!
One of the bullet points already state "Appealing vistas of the sea" so why add in more expense and maintenance to our already naturally beautiful island?!
As much as I grumbled about this that does look pretty amazing.
I don't like it at all, not to mention that I only see six available gates, (I do see where you are able to expand it in the future). But only six gates WILL run you into trouble and hamper your opportunities to entice Airlines to put on more routes, Bermuda is a place that Airlines want their Aircraft in and out in a particular time frame, hence the reason you get the current clog times (11-12)(1-3) Airlines are not attracted to times outside this in Bermuda, so going from 8 gates to 6 is really not going to put Bermuda in the best position....
Do you know the term 'Lift' Mix?
Shalom.
Surprised there's so many dislikes on this.
The reduced number of gates was the first thing I noticed, they should plan for 10-12 gates.
If their plan for more gates was to increase the number of incoming flights to Bermuda than I get it, but as of now I'm pretty sure there hasn't. Been more than 4 flights at the terminal all at once
As schools crumble, we want to build an excessively overpriced airport.
OBA priorities?
Good thing the school maintenance budget was recently increased to $6.6mn to address the infrastructure that was ignored for years before 2012. $400mn deficits by the PLP and yet they couldn't even be bothered to maintain basic infrastructure.
For instance the PLP spent $24mn on a sole sourced contract for Port Royal golf course that went $10mn over budget and just happened to be awarded to a sitting PLP MP and Port Royal Board member.
Can I ask you where were you 'priorities' concerns in that one instance (I can provide numerous more if you would like)?
Another good thing is that the education budget won't be affected by the airport budget. Never has and never will.
With the birthrate going down, schools need to consolidate to become more cost efficient but many people don't want to see that because it is their 'alma mater' or close to their neighborhood and the commute otherwise would be inconvenient. Hence the crumbling of the schools because the cost of running these excess schools eats at an already non-existent budget.
It may be a scary thing for many parents to wrap their heads around with an adjustment like that, but in the long run those changes will benefit the safety and education of their children.
Instead of spouting off on something you obviously haven't thought about researching or learning about, why not take an hour or two out of your busy day to educate yourself? Have you ever bothered to ask your question before today? The schools have been falling apart for years, and you are only JUST NOW concerned?
Nice pix, nice video but still no stats that actually say we need to spend $250m! From what I saw from the video, it looks like they could chop of 1/3 and still have a really good sized airport for size of the country it serves - so that would be, what, $180m?
Thing looks bigger than Dulles Airport.
Why so expansive. It's not like we get 10 arrivals an hour.
Money.
Build a wall around the current one to keep out water.
Yah all being fooled.
Water?
They gonna jack up the runways two feet?
Money.
Throw in a few ramps (covered) and move on.
Shalom.
Looks very modern, high tech and corporate. Would be nice to see some Bermudian architecture features. I don't visit countries to see the airport so whatever lol.
To reiterate the comment above, why not renovate the old instead of creating something new and why, oh, why would you put it at the END of the runway? What if there is some kind of emergency with brakes on a plane - they are going to go crashing through the building???? Whoever did the design didn't think of even basic safety!!!
Because the old building is crumbling away and it's not at the end of the runway it's at the end of the taxi way
This location is not at the end of the runway.
@ Kathy,
You're just pulling our leg with that nonsense right?????
You know full well that the runway is a few hundred yards away, those are taxi ways. You know areas that the flights travel on to get to the runway for takeoff and after landing to get to the terminal!.
When you've traveled as I'm sure you have when has the flight pushed back and taken off next to the terminal, when you've landed when has it touched town next to the terminal?.
I'll leave infrastructure viability to the experts, but from a design point of view it doesn't give a sense of Bermuda, if that makes sense.
I like the stuff hanging from the ceilings but it only seems to be a casual towards local references.
There is nothing Bermudian about this. I thought it looked just like JFK as well..the American Airlines terminal.
job no. 1.. Window washers.. all the salt in that area will keep someone busy..perhaps work permit holders as I have yet to see a local who is not a PRC wash windows.
There does not need to be that much space in our airport. It is not thousands of people leaving at once. Scale back the size and price and perhaps people would welcome it a bit more.
I just pray the glass is hurricane and temper resistance as the East always gets hit during Hurricane Season the hardest..in addition to the wind gusts during the winter..
Point taken about window cleaning. I hope generally the materials used are up to handling Bermuda's highly corrosive environment. Probably the worst in the world regarding salt content in the air. Developers please take note!
Do you ever leave our airport when there are 3 flights heading out at roughly the same time? its madness. The security area is embarassing. There are trash cans all over the place catching water. In the corner near the first food area above the never working escalator there is a loose plate that cover a hole right through to the lower floor. Whenever it rains you get wet inside the covered areas. Good thing you suggested hurricane resistant glass as they won't have thought of that. Please ensure you apply for that window washer job if so we don't have to bring someone in to do. The winter gusts would be why they changed the orentation of the airport. As for it not looking Bermuda enough. What do you wnat it to have moongates that you walk under as you come off the plane. Other than the colours what is so bermudian about the current one.
Oh, don't forget, it really isn't a done deal ...
That walk thru film took me longer to watch than walking from 1 gate at Atlanta to another. If I wanted the experience of large airports I wouldn't fly home every year to experience the 'Bermuda is Another World' atmosphere.
Don't try to be what you clearly are not, Bermuda Tourism should start and end with the Bermuda Flair of friendly, helpful people.
Awesome,start it as soon as possible please and don't worry about the rent a crowd.We cannot fix stupid
Seriously! I can't believe that we believe that hundreds of jobs will be created! What is the point of a new airport? At most only 13 planes arrive and leave this island a day. That information is for everyone to see, and some planes don't come daily. There is no real waiting at the airport. Wait for what? To eat at a restaurant that is expensive? Who is going to go to the airport for lunch? What types of shops? Who wants to shop in an airport anyway? No one is waiting around an airport to get on to another plane. When locals leave they buy overseas. When visitors come they don't want to buy anything in an airport. People get off the plane and only want to go home or to their hotels and see Bermuda. I can't believe this much money will be wasted on this. Educate our children, fix the public transportation system, and find a way to export something, besides our money. It will be a crying shame if we go forth with this idea.
stay at home Momma
Many times flights are delayed or they have to wait many, many hours for another plane to be sent. I know because they come to St. Georges to kill the time. We are not a 3rd world country and we need to stop looking like one. Bring on a big, new, up-to-date airport so that when people arrive they know they are somewhere that has value. AS usual, so many of you want to stay in the dark ages. This is for the long run. This is all a part of creating a new image that will make more people want to come. And then the government can start building the funds that will repair the schools etc. First things first. You must do things that will make more people want to come. It is perception, whether you believe this new airport will help with that or not. It will! More people, more money, more jobs.
I absolutely love the Bermudian architecture incorporated into the design!
Is that sarcasm? I struggled to see it...
Where?!? All I see is glass and white walls. No colour at all. Nothing Bermudian about it. It looks like an American Airport.
Saw Taylor Swift and Loki get off the plane in Australia or somewhere and they walked down ramps from the plane to the asphalt. If it's good enough for T.S. why can't Bermuda just fix a few things here and there?
ONE THING YOU MAY WANT TO GET SORTED BEFORE YOU BUILD IT.... THE KITES IN THE CEILINGS HAVE THEIR TAILS ATTACHED TO THE HEAD STICKS - SOMEONE OBVIOULY DIDN'T CONSULT BERMUDA'S KITE KING... OTHERWISE IF ITS GOT WASH ROOMS ITS GOOD TO GO. LETS GET ON WITH IT!
Finally someone who knows what they're talking about.
HILARIOUS! Now that is a matter that needs to be sorted before antyhing is done. #KITERENDERINGFAIL I Second that motion.. LOL Good one! #KiteKing
It looks like any other airport. Needs a Bermuda flair. Looks like a Warehouse.
The floors can have shades of turquoise instead of gray.
Although it looks pretty nice, I get the feeling that this can be scaled down some from that $200m price tag...do we need water fixtures, showering facilities and baggage storage for what is essentially a small town airport?
I 100% agree. Never have I felt the need to shower at an airport, unless I have a long lay over, which no-one here ever would. Complete waste of funds.
A Diamonds International store at one end of the island and an airport with no Bermudian features on the other - great work stripping any last vestiges of our uniqueness.
This is worse than the initiative to turn our beautiful stone bus shelters into modern glass and aluminum ones.
How right you are, a complete and utter betrayal of Bermudians and all their legitimate efforts and aspirations.
It looks nice. But I'm still not convince Uncle Bob got the best deal with the best 'partner'.....a PPP should be 50/50 opportunity. They contract looks more like 99-1 in their favor
But we haven't yet seen the final contract, so how can you say that?
Giving the house away pretending to create a few jobs - Bob and his pals will let just about anybody other than a legitimate business waltz in - just add this insult to the latest travesty in Dockyard (not the AC).
Looks beautiful, and for a country five times the size of Bermuda this would be ideal....but this airport design is twice the size of what we need!! We are only ever going to have a certain amount of airport traffic as we couldn't physically accommodate more than a certain amount of visitors, so why build something so large???
Surely we could knock off a significant amount from this build cost if we reduced the size to a realistic level???
Building anew may work out cheaper than renovating the old one, and building it in a safer location may be sensible, but please tell me why we need an airport on this scale??
Once again......none of you even read the story above. You just reacted. That's where political discourse in Bermuda in 2016. Everything is just reactionary.
I love the America's Cup bit during the animation.
Gotta love bullsheet.
Start Building NOW!! I have flown to Bermuda many times and I think that i can speak for many of my fellow pilots in saying that this is well overdue and Bermuda will greatly benefit from this.
Can't be a Bermuda airport. Look at all those carts lined up at the baggage claim.
You know how when you land in Las Vegas the airport IMMEDIATELY tells you where you are and what they expect you to do because there are slot machines everywhere. The airport is unashamed of the city it has delivered you to. It says we are Las Vegas and you must have come here to gamble.....I like that there's no shame in Vega's game.
AND....how when you leave London you can go to Harrods for that bag you promised to bring home or you can go to Boots etc. the Gatwick airport departure lounge is a little piece of the city you are leaving.
Other than the kites and a picture on the wall what does this airport say about Bermuda?
The front reminds me of Regan International, the bathroom entrance is very similar to the American Airlines terminal at JFK and this security lines look like every airport EVERYwhere.
We have a chance to show people something that is a mini Bermuda......why pass on that opportunity by building something that looks like so many other places?
I'm just glad to see the bridges. No more walking outside in the rain.
If y'all only knew...This is more history in the making...It's Bermudas introduction.
For those complaining about how un-Bermudian this airport looks, the interior is NOT FINAL. I talked to a project manager at BUEI today and he says the interior is bound for a lot of change compared to the one in the video, it will have more Bermudian to it. Also it will bring more US and EU traffic, so more potential tourists.
I don't think the airport will bring more tourists however it will be nice when completed and more jobs is always a good thing.
I will say the bridge from St. George's to the airport should be on someone's priority list.
I have been to Dubai , we don't need a airport like Dubai , they have hundreds of flights , we maybe have ten a day at the most , if only the rest of Bermuda could be as wealth as bob Richards and the OBA
Are the two Bridges included in the CCC airport deal? If not when/how are we planning in fixing that problem? Don't make sense having a new airport if less than 5 minutes into a visitors taxi ride they see a old,run down,rust bucket bridge. IJS! !
Its a lot like JFK.
Yes, do not get me wrong it is very nice however where is the Bermuda representation other than the '5' pictures.
And the pool; I'm assuming that it would be a renting factor, other than that whats the use? Going on a plane wet is far from ideal.
Once again......none of you even read the story above. You just reacted. That's where political discourse in Bermuda in 2016. Everything is just reactionary
Bermuda needs a brand new airport. This looks amazing. I Don't know why Bermudians have a problem with the cost. Bermuda was the third world country in the world and to have an airport like we have now is an embarrassment.
I guess this is all the Bemudians getting pissed because it's the OBA that is working on this project. Had it been a the PLP, who was the most wasteful government in the history of Bermuda people would be celebrating.
Let's bring beyonce to Bermuda for a million dollars. Bermuda needs to catch up to the times. Bermuda needs better roads as well.
They say Bermuda us one the of the richest places in the world...shouldn't our airport showcase this that statement. Also, Bermuda needs better staff as well . Almost everyone is so miserable.