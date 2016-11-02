Two Customs Officers Arrested, Placed On Leave

The police have confirmed that two Customs officers have been place on leave after being arrested last week in connection with separate police investigations.

A police spokesperson said, “Two Customs officers have been placed on administrative leave by H.M. Customs after each was arrested last week in connection with separate proactive police investigations.

“Both individuals have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries. No additional comment regarding these matters can be made at this time.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News