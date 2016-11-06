Photos & Video: Intense Mas ‘Mythica’ Launch

November 6, 2016 | 5 Comments

[Updated with video] Intense Mas unveiled their 2017 Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW] costume theme ‘Mythica’ this afternoon [Nov 6] at the Victoria Grill & RumbaR Lounge.

The part fashion show, part soca party saw guest DJs from overseas join Intense band leader and Best of Bermuda DJ, Rusty G, and a line-up of models who were joined by international dance sensation Denisha Burton and Bermuda idol Olivia Hamilton.

A spokesperson previously said, “In 2016 Intense were the only band to provide a fully all-inclusive experience including fetes, food, beverages, and transportation, and Release: Mythica Unveiled will also be unique.

“Providing the music along with Rusty will be DJ Spice from New York, Jester from Toronto, and Ryan Sayeed from Miami. Both Jester and award-winning DJ Spice were on the road with intense in June and are looking forward to being back on the rock.

“Part proceeds from the event will go to support The Chewstick Foundation’s continued fire relief efforts.


.

“From the lavish front-line diva, to the risqué back-line beauty, and the conservative carnival queen, Intense has something in store for everyone with Mythica.”

The Intense team said that their theme for BHW 2017 is Mythica, and costume designers have all taken inspiration from mythical creatures.

Click to enlarge photos:

click here banner Bermuda Heroes Weekend

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News, Photos

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    November 7, 2016

    Nice, must be a shortage of G-strings

    Like(1)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  2. JohnBoy says:
    November 7, 2016

    What de.....

    Like(7)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  3. Neeks says:
    November 7, 2016

    Well Done Intense!!!! Can't wait till BHW2017

    Like(4)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  4. the rubbish rubbisher ! says:
    November 7, 2016

    we ready for the road BWH 2017, beautiful costumes !

    Like(4)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  5. Biggadon says:
    January 9, 2017

    Gorgeous costumes!

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Sign Up For Our Free Email Newsletters

email-banners-good-news-370

Latest Podcasts

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

In the latest Bernews podcast, one of Bermuda’s greatest athletes of all time, Flora Duffy, says being a world champion is something she has dreamed of since she was eight-years-old.

Ms Duffy was back in Bermuda taking a short break after a grueling year which has seen her achieve outstanding success.

“When I started racing, I looked up to the world champions and I was like, wow, if I am ever there it must be amazing and life changing and then I won [...]

Share via email
November 14, 2016 | 0 Comments
Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

In the latest Bernews Podcast, we talk to Dr Claudette Fleming, the Executive Director of Age Concern, about issues affecting senior citizens in Bermuda.

Dr Fleming talks about research she has done in Bermuda as well as the effects of the recession on Age Concern’s members.

She also addresses the issue of income disparity and wealth transfer – where people sell their homes to have money to live off meaning less wealth is transferred to children.

Dr Fleming, who stressed she was speaking [...]

Share via email
October 17, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

In the latest Bernews podcast, we sit down with Martha Dismont, the Executive Director of the Family Centre, which has recently launched a campaign called ‘Neglect Is Abuse, See It, Stop It’ to try and stem a significant rise in cases of child neglect.

Ms Dismont links the rise in neglect cases directly “to the conditions we are seeing in Bermuda”, “particularly the rise in unemployment among locals”.

“Parents are stressed and therefore not really able to think about these issues that [...]

Share via email
September 23, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we speak to the Minister of National Security Jeff Baron who revealed than gang membership has dropped by more than 150 people. Yet, he says, gangs are still changing and recruiting – sometimes even from schools.

The Minister talks about his plans for restorative justice – which focuses on both the needs of the victim as well as the offender, plus the community that is involved.

Mr Baron talks about his stance on policing in St. George’s and stands [...]

Share via email
August 30, 2016 | 8 Comments
Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we interview George Fergusson who will soon be stepping down as Governor.

He touches on a wide range of issues such as turning down a request to hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Tucker’s Point land matter, the airport redevelopment, the effect on Bermuda of Brexit, the British Government’s stance on slave trade reparations and more.

And Mr Fergusson re-iterated his belief that the Commission of Inquiry into issues highlighted by the Auditor General’s reports was [...]

Share via email
July 25, 2016 | 9 Comments