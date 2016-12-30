Acting Minister: ‘One Set Of Rules For Everyone’

The decision on Rev. Tweed’s work permit “is the right one for Bermuda” as it is “anchored to a principle that all Bermudians can support and uphold, and that is one set of rules for everyone,” Acting Minister of Immigration Cole Simons said.

Minister Simons said, “Immigration Minister Pat Gordon-Pamplin’s decision in the Rev. Tweed work permit matter is the right one for Bermuda.

“It would have been easy to roll over and sweep the lack of compliance with Immigration rules and regulations under the rug.

“But as the Minister rightly said in her statement, the decision was anchored to a principle that all Bermudians can support and uphold, and that is one set of rules for everyone.

“To do otherwise would open the gates to the inequities and injustices that so many Bermudians across decades fought to end once and for all.

“The Minister’s decision protects Bermudians in the work place and the integrity of an Immigration system that is designed to uphold principles of fairness, equal treatment and transparency. In effect, she is saying no to one set of rules for some and another set of rules for the rest.

“Bermuda’s future must be about building and maintaining a level playing field for everyone. Anything less will fail every Bermudian who needs the system to protect and support their employment and career opportunities.

“This is an issue that did not need to happen. It is my understanding the applicant did not advertise the position as required and that the application itself was incomplete and contained inaccuracies – despite Immigration Department efforts to sort things out.

“I would humbly suggest that if this were another another application, BIU President Furbert would be supporting the Government’s handling of the matter. But on this one he wants the Government to bend the rules. There’s no future in it. It’s a position that opens the door to favoritism, friends and family. Don’t we want to get away from that?

“Bermuda must be about fair play and building that level playing field wherever and whenever the opportunity arises,” concluded Minister Simons.

