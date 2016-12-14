America’s Cup Seeks Bermuda’s Best Musicians

December 14, 2016 | 72 Comments

America’s Cup is searching for Bermuda’s best musicians to form a professional band to play at various events during the five-week long event from May 26 to June 27, 2017.

“The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties. They will learn each America’s Cup sailing team’s song as well as playing soca, reggae, Top 40 and traditional Bermuda-themed songs,” the ACBDA said.

“The Band will be comprised of the best talent in Bermuda, ages 16 and up. Prior performance experience isn’t necessary as both amateurs and professional musicians and everything in between are welcomed. Contestants must be aged 16 years or older by December 31, 2016 and must be a resident of Bermuda.

“Round one of auditions will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Earl Cameron Theatre in City Hall from 9am to 5pm. Round two will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 9am to 12noon. Musicians are asked to register their interest and will be given a time slot to audition. Registration is available on www.acbda.bm.

The Band Bermuda December 2016

“Walk-ins will be welcomed on the day and will be served on a first come, first served basis after the scheduled audition slots. No one will be allowed in the audition space aside from the judges and the contestants.”

Sancha Durham, Event & Business Support Coordinator, America’s Cup Event Authority, says: “This is an amazing opportunity for Bermuda’s best musicians to be directly involved in and benefit from the 35th America’s Cup.

“We are looking for the finest of Bermuda’s talent to show the world what we have to offer. We are very excited to see the talent that will come forward to make up The Band and I would like encourage all musicians to audition for this fantastic gig.”

For the initial audition, each musician will prepare three pieces. For round two, judges will select the top contestants who will be asked back to perform their final piece the next day, Sunday January 15.

The finalists will be narrowed down to 12 and the public will then vote online for their favourites to make up the band. Public voting begins on January 18 for two weeks and the band will be announced on February 3.

americas cup click here 2

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News

Comments (72)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Terry says:
    December 14, 2016

    Um voting for dee Gombeys.........

    Like(5)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  2. Say Whaat? says:
    December 14, 2016

    Musicians and artists please make sure that you are compensated for your talents by the AC. Your time and talent are valuable and you deserve to be compensated for them.

    With all the tax credits and free stuff that our government has given this AC event, the least they can do is PAY you for your time and efforts once selected.

    No one should be performing publicly for free!!!

    Like(18)
    Dislike(32)
    Reply
    • Triangle Drifter says:
      December 14, 2016

      Did you take the time to read as far as the second paragraph? A shame. Too lazy to read.

      Like(15)
      Dislike(3)
      Reply
    • Antlee says:
      December 14, 2016

      The article says it's a paid gig...

      Like(11)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
    • ACBDA Communications says:
      December 14, 2016

      Good day,

      Please note that The Band will be paid and are not expected to play without compensation.

      Like(12)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
      • Toodle-oo says:
        December 14, 2016

        It's a shame that you actually have to go out of your way to reiterate this but as you probably know by now the amount of stupidity out there is monumental .

        Like(15)
        Dislike(1)
        Reply
      • Bluenote says:
        December 14, 2016

        Can expat musicians without a work permit to play music apply?

        Like(2)
        Dislike(7)
        Reply
        • Onion Juice says:
          December 14, 2016

          I should see why not, overseas same sex partners have a free pass.

          Like(0)
          Dislike(1)
          Reply
          • Mike Hind says:
            December 29, 2016

            Um... you know there's a difference between an employee and a spouse, right?

            Like(0)
            Dislike(0)
            Reply
            • bdaboy says:
              December 29, 2016

              In a traditional marriage, the wife doesn't get paid, she's simply property of the husband....so, not an employee, more of a servant.

              Like(0)
              Dislike(0)
              Reply
    • Walla Walla says:
      December 14, 2016

      Dear Bernews, please include the braille version of this story for Say What or a copy of "Hooked on Phonics"...apparently @Say What can not see or read past Line one. They were probably caught in the great ace that they an Onion Juice have to be the first to always post something negative or stupid. This time @Say What won.

      “The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties. They will learn each America’s Cup sailing team’s song as well as playing soca, reggae, Top 40 and traditional Bermuda-themed songs,” the ACBDA said.

      Like(6)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
  3. NO MORE WAR says:
    December 14, 2016

    Does this include singers?

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
    • Antlee says:
      December 14, 2016

      There are mics and singers on the flyer so I would like to hope so. That said, there are several references to a band.

      Like(1)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
    • ACBDA Communications says:
      December 14, 2016

      Good day,

      Yes, we are looking for singers.

      Like(5)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
      • Triangle Drifter says:
        December 14, 2016

        Amazing that there is a need for you to answer that.

        Like(5)
        Dislike(2)
        Reply
  4. Hmm says:
    December 14, 2016

    Another little thought plan. Wanting the best musicians but holding auditions on the two days that they are the best musicians busiest! Good job.

    Like(3)
    Dislike(12)
    Reply
    • Say Whaat? says:
      December 14, 2016

      Maybe they don't want the best, just the decent ones who will work for free. Smh.

      Like(1)
      Dislike(20)
      Reply
      • Unbelievable says:
        December 14, 2016

        @ Say WHAAT?.......READ THE ARTICLE ABOVE!!!

        Like(5)
        Dislike(1)
        Reply
      • ACBDA Communications says:
        December 14, 2016

        As noted above, The Band will be paid.

        Like(5)
        Dislike(0)
        Reply
      • Walla Walla says:
        December 14, 2016

        @Say what. You are correct ...SMH - Some Mothers Have'em- and your mother had one.

        Like(1)
        Dislike(1)
        Reply
  5. Hmm says:
    December 14, 2016

    Another little thought plan. Wanting the best musicians but holding auditions on the two days that are the best musicians busiest! Good job.

    Like(4)
    Dislike(4)
    Reply
    • Triangle Drifter says:
      December 14, 2016

      What is happening on Jan 14th & 15th that is so special?

      Like(1)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
    • Walla Walla says:
      December 14, 2016

      Really bro, my brother and sister are both musicians. I don't think I have ever known them to play at any event at 9am?!

      Like(3)
      Dislike(3)
      Reply
  6. Head says:
    December 14, 2016

    Are you looking to employ these bands or are we playing for FREE?

    Like(8)
    Dislike(19)
    Reply
    • Triangle Drifter says:
      December 14, 2016

      Oh look, another one too lazy to actually read a very short article.

      Like(15)
      Dislike(2)
      Reply
    • ACBDA Communications says:
      December 14, 2016

      Good Day,
      This is an open audition call for Bermuda’s best musicians to come together to form a band to play during the 35th America’s Cup.

      Additionally, we are encouraging local talent to apply to be a part of the local talent programme, which will be made of up dancers, DJs, singers, bands, etc. Professional talent will be compensated. Local talent can express their interest by emailing talent@americascup.com.

      Like(6)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
    • Mike Hind says:
      December 14, 2016

      Why would we play for free?

      This is a job they're offering...

      Like(9)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
      • Terry says:
        December 14, 2016

        Best comment you have ever made.
        Shalom.

        Like(2)
        Dislike(4)
        Reply
        • Onion Juice says:
          December 14, 2016

          Hope de judges are not bias.
          What type off crowd de music will cater too.
          Mmmmmmmmmmm

          Like(3)
          Dislike(13)
          Reply
          • Mike Hind says:
            December 14, 2016

            Do you really not know what kind of crowd the AC will have?
            Have read NOTHING? Are you THAT ignorant on this topic?

            Like(9)
            Dislike(0)
            Reply
          • Will says:
            December 15, 2016

            I guess you want that trashy rap music performed? Sorry they are looking for real musicians not young thugs with low hangings pants and an inherent disrespect for women.

            Like(8)
            Dislike(6)
            Reply
            • Mike Hind says:
              December 15, 2016

              If that's what you think about rap, you are woefully ignorant.

              Like(5)
              Dislike(0)
              Reply
            • PBanks says:
              December 15, 2016

              We get it, you don't like rap, but to label performers of that genre thugs and label them all as disrespectful of women... well that's disrespectful in and of itself.

              Like(1)
              Dislike(1)
              Reply
          • Know the facts says:
            December 15, 2016

            Man it must be tough being that filled with hate and ignorance.

            Like(0)
            Dislike(2)
            Reply
  7. Onion Juice says:
    December 14, 2016

    Good to know that they will be benefitting from de $77 Million.

    Like(4)
    Dislike(13)
    Reply
    • Justin says:
      December 14, 2016

      Remind us how we are benefiting from the missing $800m again, please?

      Like(13)
      Dislike(3)
      Reply
  8. wassup says:
    December 14, 2016

    A couple of questions: the ACBDA says it is a professional band - what is the pay? Also, does this mean that other, existing, bands are precluded from performing at AC events where and when this band plays?

    Like(4)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
    • Reading is Key says:
      December 14, 2016

      "The Band will be comprised of the best talent in Bermuda, ages 16 and up. Prior performance experience isn’t necessary as both amateurs and professional musicians and everything in between are welcomed. Contestants must be aged 16 years or older by December 31, 2016 and must be a resident of Bermuda.

      Like(0)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
    • ACBDA Communications says:
      December 14, 2016

      Good day,

      The Band will be paid.

      Additionally, we are encouraging local talent to apply to be a part of the local talent programme, which will be made of up dancers, DJs, singers, bands, etc.

      Local talent can express their interest by emailing talent@americascup.com.

      Like(1)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
    • PBanks says:
      December 14, 2016

      It's probably like everything else - they get the official brand attached and become front and center for everything entertainment-related. Likely immense long-term benefit for becoming part of that group if you're an aspiring entertainer.

      Like(3)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
    • Mike Hind says:
      December 14, 2016

      They put out the call for local entertainment earlier this week, just email talent@americascup.com.
      This seems to be for a specific product that they are putting together for the events.

      As for getting paid, most of us that are professional don't work for free and, thus, will not be playing for the AC if there isn't appropriate remuneration.

      And trust me, if the offer is out of line, it WILL be made public! If there's one thing we know how to do, it's make noise!

      Like(6)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
    • Mike Hind says:
      December 14, 2016

      To hit your questions, though:

      Isn't the pay between the AC and the band?

      And yes, when this band, of locals, is playing, other bands won't be. Just like when and if I play, other bands won't be.

      Like(2)
      Dislike(0)
      Reply
  9. Ok says:
    December 14, 2016

    I wonder if they will be getting paid.

    Like(3)
    Dislike(12)
    Reply
  10. Reading is a Skill says:
    December 14, 2016

    Did you people read the article? All these negative comments!

    “The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties.

    Sigh....

    Like(7)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  11. Jeeez says:
    December 14, 2016

    Do people not read? The article clearly says “The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties."

    Like(10)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  12. Triangle Drifter says:
    December 14, 2016

    The number of people too lazy to actually read & absorb imformation quite concisely laid out by Bernews in this article is astounding.

    The very first line states that ACBA is looking "to form a professional band" though if a suitable band exists no doubt they would hire it. I can think of one but those guys have day jobs too. They are also experienced in playing 'on the water' so to speak.

    Second, it is very plainly stated that gigs will be paid for.

    Sheesh, how many times, how many ways do people need to be told before what was in front of them in the first place sinks in?

    Like(8)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  13. Sage says:
    December 14, 2016

    Do any of you actually read before you post your drivel?? Second paragraph clearly says they will be paid.

    Like(8)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
  14. Terry says:
    December 14, 2016

    So glad I left Bermuda.
    The above comments prove my point.
    Read before you open your traps.

    How much did they pay all those people to rehearse "We Are The World".

    Shalom.

    Like(3)
    Dislike(9)
    Reply
    • OBA supporter says:
      December 14, 2016

      Ok so you left Bermuda, but you're life is so boring where you are that you come on here and blog like a dumb Troll everyday!!!

      Like(9)
      Dislike(3)
      Reply
    • Know the facts says:
      December 15, 2016

      We are glad you left too.

      Like(8)
      Dislike(2)
      Reply
  15. Say Whaat? says:
    December 14, 2016

    All these dislikes for being paid for what is someone's livelihood. Everyone wants slaves. Smh.

    Like(1)
    Dislike(17)
    Reply
    • Double S says:
      December 14, 2016

      You're getting dislikes because you failed to read the article and proceeded to make dumb comments despite the fact that they answered your dumb questions/insinuations.

      Like(14)
      Dislike(1)
      Reply
  16. Mary Lodge says:
    December 14, 2016

    DIA!

    Like(6)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  17. Larry says:
    December 14, 2016

    When will the committee finally confirm that U2 will be playing at the Americas Cup?

    Like(1)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
    • Will says:
      December 15, 2016

      God I hope never! Shaggy was bad enough as all he did was promote Jamaica..don't need bono trying to promote his numerous messages when Bermuda is supposed to be centre stage.

      Like(0)
      Dislike(5)
      Reply
  18. somuchless says:
    December 14, 2016

    It does say in the article that the band would be paid.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  19. Bermy says:
    December 14, 2016

    I know a guy who slays the Ukele!

    Like(3)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  20. Unbelievable says:
    December 14, 2016

    I bet ACBDA Communications is like "whats wrong with people?"

    Like(18)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
    • Longtailtoo says:
      December 14, 2016

      ACBDA Communications are likely Bermudian so are not surprised at all by the daft comments...

      Like(12)
      Dislike(2)
      Reply
  21. Ty says:
    December 15, 2016

    To the ACBDA Communications Team

    Your comedians have already applied. They are the ones above with the dumb questions... Tough choice huh!!!. LOL

    Come on Bermudians - incredible......

    To @Say Whaat - you should actually be embarrased. LOL LOL LOL LMBAO

    Like(0)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»