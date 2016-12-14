America’s Cup Seeks Bermuda’s Best Musicians

America’s Cup is searching for Bermuda’s best musicians to form a professional band to play at various events during the five-week long event from May 26 to June 27, 2017.

“The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties. They will learn each America’s Cup sailing team’s song as well as playing soca, reggae, Top 40 and traditional Bermuda-themed songs,” the ACBDA said.

“The Band will be comprised of the best talent in Bermuda, ages 16 and up. Prior performance experience isn’t necessary as both amateurs and professional musicians and everything in between are welcomed. Contestants must be aged 16 years or older by December 31, 2016 and must be a resident of Bermuda.

“Round one of auditions will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Earl Cameron Theatre in City Hall from 9am to 5pm. Round two will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 9am to 12noon. Musicians are asked to register their interest and will be given a time slot to audition. Registration is available on www.acbda.bm.

“Walk-ins will be welcomed on the day and will be served on a first come, first served basis after the scheduled audition slots. No one will be allowed in the audition space aside from the judges and the contestants.”

Sancha Durham, Event & Business Support Coordinator, America’s Cup Event Authority, says: “This is an amazing opportunity for Bermuda’s best musicians to be directly involved in and benefit from the 35th America’s Cup.

“We are looking for the finest of Bermuda’s talent to show the world what we have to offer. We are very excited to see the talent that will come forward to make up The Band and I would like encourage all musicians to audition for this fantastic gig.”

For the initial audition, each musician will prepare three pieces. For round two, judges will select the top contestants who will be asked back to perform their final piece the next day, Sunday January 15.

The finalists will be narrowed down to 12 and the public will then vote online for their favourites to make up the band. Public voting begins on January 18 for two weeks and the band will be announced on February 3.

