America’s Cup Seeks Bermuda’s Best Musicians
America’s Cup is searching for Bermuda’s best musicians to form a professional band to play at various events during the five-week long event from May 26 to June 27, 2017.
“The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties. They will learn each America’s Cup sailing team’s song as well as playing soca, reggae, Top 40 and traditional Bermuda-themed songs,” the ACBDA said.
“The Band will be comprised of the best talent in Bermuda, ages 16 and up. Prior performance experience isn’t necessary as both amateurs and professional musicians and everything in between are welcomed. Contestants must be aged 16 years or older by December 31, 2016 and must be a resident of Bermuda.
“Round one of auditions will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Earl Cameron Theatre in City Hall from 9am to 5pm. Round two will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 9am to 12noon. Musicians are asked to register their interest and will be given a time slot to audition. Registration is available on www.acbda.bm.
“Walk-ins will be welcomed on the day and will be served on a first come, first served basis after the scheduled audition slots. No one will be allowed in the audition space aside from the judges and the contestants.”
Sancha Durham, Event & Business Support Coordinator, America’s Cup Event Authority, says: “This is an amazing opportunity for Bermuda’s best musicians to be directly involved in and benefit from the 35th America’s Cup.
“We are looking for the finest of Bermuda’s talent to show the world what we have to offer. We are very excited to see the talent that will come forward to make up The Band and I would like encourage all musicians to audition for this fantastic gig.”
For the initial audition, each musician will prepare three pieces. For round two, judges will select the top contestants who will be asked back to perform their final piece the next day, Sunday January 15.
The finalists will be narrowed down to 12 and the public will then vote online for their favourites to make up the band. Public voting begins on January 18 for two weeks and the band will be announced on February 3.
Um voting for dee Gombeys.........
For all that, it would be cool if the ACBDA team secure the services of at least a few Gombey groups for various functions.
That will never happen.
Betcha a dollar that you are completely wrong...
Musicians and artists please make sure that you are compensated for your talents by the AC. Your time and talent are valuable and you deserve to be compensated for them.
With all the tax credits and free stuff that our government has given this AC event, the least they can do is PAY you for your time and efforts once selected.
No one should be performing publicly for free!!!
Did you take the time to read as far as the second paragraph? A shame. Too lazy to read.
The article says it's a paid gig...
Good day,
Please note that The Band will be paid and are not expected to play without compensation.
It's a shame that you actually have to go out of your way to reiterate this but as you probably know by now the amount of stupidity out there is monumental .
Can expat musicians without a work permit to play music apply?
I should see why not, overseas same sex partners have a free pass.
Um... you know there's a difference between an employee and a spouse, right?
In a traditional marriage, the wife doesn't get paid, she's simply property of the husband....so, not an employee, more of a servant.
Dear Bernews, please include the braille version of this story for Say What or a copy of "Hooked on Phonics"...apparently @Say What can not see or read past Line one. They were probably caught in the great ace that they an Onion Juice have to be the first to always post something negative or stupid. This time @Say What won.
Does this include singers?
There are mics and singers on the flyer so I would like to hope so. That said, there are several references to a band.
Good day,
Yes, we are looking for singers.
Amazing that there is a need for you to answer that.
Another little thought plan. Wanting the best musicians but holding auditions on the two days that they are the best musicians busiest! Good job.
Maybe they don't want the best, just the decent ones who will work for free. Smh.
@ Say WHAAT?.......READ THE ARTICLE ABOVE!!!
As noted above, The Band will be paid.
@Say what. You are correct ...SMH - Some Mothers Have'em- and your mother had one.
Another little thought plan. Wanting the best musicians but holding auditions on the two days that are the best musicians busiest! Good job.
What is happening on Jan 14th & 15th that is so special?
Really bro, my brother and sister are both musicians. I don't think I have ever known them to play at any event at 9am?!
Are you looking to employ these bands or are we playing for FREE?
Oh look, another one too lazy to actually read a very short article.
exactly, Triangle Drifter
Good Day,
This is an open audition call for Bermuda’s best musicians to come together to form a band to play during the 35th America’s Cup.
Additionally, we are encouraging local talent to apply to be a part of the local talent programme, which will be made of up dancers, DJs, singers, bands, etc. Professional talent will be compensated. Local talent can express their interest by emailing talent@americascup.com.
Why would we play for free?
This is a job they're offering...
Best comment you have ever made.
Shalom.
Hope de judges are not bias.
What type off crowd de music will cater too.
Mmmmmmmmmmm
Do you really not know what kind of crowd the AC will have?
Have read NOTHING? Are you THAT ignorant on this topic?
I guess you want that trashy rap music performed? Sorry they are looking for real musicians not young thugs with low hangings pants and an inherent disrespect for women.
If that's what you think about rap, you are woefully ignorant.
We get it, you don't like rap, but to label performers of that genre thugs and label them all as disrespectful of women... well that's disrespectful in and of itself.
Man it must be tough being that filled with hate and ignorance.
Good to know that they will be benefitting from de $77 Million.
Remind us how we are benefiting from the missing $800m again, please?
A couple of questions: the ACBDA says it is a professional band - what is the pay? Also, does this mean that other, existing, bands are precluded from performing at AC events where and when this band plays?
"The Band will be comprised of the best talent in Bermuda, ages 16 and up. Prior performance experience isn’t necessary as both amateurs and professional musicians and everything in between are welcomed. Contestants must be aged 16 years or older by December 31, 2016 and must be a resident of Bermuda.
Good day,
The Band will be paid.
Additionally, we are encouraging local talent to apply to be a part of the local talent programme, which will be made of up dancers, DJs, singers, bands, etc.
Local talent can express their interest by emailing talent@americascup.com.
It's probably like everything else - they get the official brand attached and become front and center for everything entertainment-related. Likely immense long-term benefit for becoming part of that group if you're an aspiring entertainer.
They put out the call for local entertainment earlier this week, just email talent@americascup.com.
This seems to be for a specific product that they are putting together for the events.
As for getting paid, most of us that are professional don't work for free and, thus, will not be playing for the AC if there isn't appropriate remuneration.
And trust me, if the offer is out of line, it WILL be made public! If there's one thing we know how to do, it's make noise!
To hit your questions, though:
Isn't the pay between the AC and the band?
And yes, when this band, of locals, is playing, other bands won't be. Just like when and if I play, other bands won't be.
I wonder if they will be getting paid.
Good day,
Please note the band will be paid.
NO THANK YOU OBA
@WOW....you are so lost.
Why wouldn't they be? It's a job, just like any other...
And some people doubt the statistics that only 33% of Bermuda's public school graduates are competent in English.
It appears that number is way too high.
Did you people read the article? All these negative comments!
Sigh....
Do people not read? The article clearly says “The Band will be paid to play at various events during the 35th America’s Cup including Dock-Out shows, the America’s Cup Village and America’s Cup parties."
The number of people too lazy to actually read & absorb imformation quite concisely laid out by Bernews in this article is astounding.
The very first line states that ACBA is looking "to form a professional band" though if a suitable band exists no doubt they would hire it. I can think of one but those guys have day jobs too. They are also experienced in playing 'on the water' so to speak.
Second, it is very plainly stated that gigs will be paid for.
Sheesh, how many times, how many ways do people need to be told before what was in front of them in the first place sinks in?
Do any of you actually read before you post your drivel?? Second paragraph clearly says they will be paid.
So glad I left Bermuda.
The above comments prove my point.
Read before you open your traps.
How much did they pay all those people to rehearse "We Are The World".
Shalom.
Ok so you left Bermuda, but you're life is so boring where you are that you come on here and blog like a dumb Troll everyday!!!
Typical bored Bermudian you are.
Go )(*& yourself
We are glad you left too.
All these dislikes for being paid for what is someone's livelihood. Everyone wants slaves. Smh.
You're getting dislikes because you failed to read the article and proceeded to make dumb comments despite the fact that they answered your dumb questions/insinuations.
DIA!
When will the committee finally confirm that U2 will be playing at the Americas Cup?
God I hope never! Shaggy was bad enough as all he did was promote Jamaica..don't need bono trying to promote his numerous messages when Bermuda is supposed to be centre stage.
It does say in the article that the band would be paid.
I know a guy who slays the Ukele!
Who is he? I'll kill 'im, horning in on my action!
I bet ACBDA Communications is like "whats wrong with people?"
ACBDA Communications are likely Bermudian so are not surprised at all by the daft comments...
To the ACBDA Communications Team
Your comedians have already applied. They are the ones above with the dumb questions... Tough choice huh!!!. LOL
Come on Bermudians - incredible......
To @Say Whaat - you should actually be embarrased. LOL LOL LOL LMBAO