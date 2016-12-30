Bank Of Butterfield: ‘This Statement Is False’

In response to incorrect information circulating on social media, the Bank of Butterfield moved to assure customers that “this statement is false and that it is safe to conduct banking transactions using Butterfield ATMs.”

A Bank spokesperson said, “There is a message being circulated in our community over social media channels indicating that Butterfield’s ATM network in Bermuda has been compromised.

“We can assure our customers that this statement is false and that it is safe to conduct banking transactions using Butterfield ATMs.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind our customers that they should never divulge their Personal Identification Numbers [PINs] used for ATM banking or debit card transactions to anyone.

“In addition, PINs should be memorised rather than written down, and certainly never written down and kept in close proximity to their cards.

“Further, we remind customers that Butterfield personnel will never ask them for their PINs or their passwords for online banking, and the Bank will never contact customers requesting that they visit a website to ‘update’ or ‘unlock’ their online banking credentials.

“Provided customers do not divulge their banking credentials to third parties, they are not liable for any unauthorised transactions in their accounts.”

