Boaters Encouraged To Register: America’s Cup

Tickets for the 35th America’s Cup are now officially on sale, including local boat registration, and the ACBDA said boaters are asked to register their boat in order to stay up to date with all things America’s Cup.

“Private spectator boats up to 40 feet will pay a $35 one-time registration fee and boats 40 feet and over will pay $15 per foot, again a one-time fee. Registration comes with an AC35 souvenir flag to be displayed on boats at all times while on the water during the event,” he ACBDA said.

“Boat registration is essential for keeping a safe racecourse, which is the main priority for on-water operations. When boaters register, they will gain access to constant valuable information including updates on the course map, racing times, changes to the schedule, delays, safety information and much more.

“If members of the public do not register their boat, they risk not being permitted into the official spectator zone. A flag is required and an enforceable policy will be in place. As this is a private event, entry is guaranteed by registration and the display of a flag.”

Mike Winfield, CEO, America’s Cup Bermuda, says: “Registering your boat for the 35th America’s Cup is an important part of ensuring the event is safe for everyone. We expect a large contingent of local boaters to be on the water during the event and creating an effective on-water policy will help to create an enjoyable experience.”

The registration fee for boats up to 40 feet works out to be less than $1 a day and the spectator boat section along with the race course will be released shortly on the America’s Cup and ACBDA websites. To register your boat, visit here.

