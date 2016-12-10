Boaters Encouraged To Register: America’s Cup

December 10, 2016 | 6 Comments

Tickets for the 35th America’s Cup are now officially on sale, including local boat registration, and the ACBDA said boaters are asked to register their boat in order to stay up to date with all things America’s Cup.

“Private spectator boats up to 40 feet will pay a $35 one-time registration fee and boats 40 feet and over will pay $15 per foot, again a one-time fee. Registration comes with an AC35 souvenir flag to be displayed on boats at all times while on the water during the event,” he ACBDA said.

“Boat registration is essential for keeping a safe racecourse, which is the main priority for on-water operations. When boaters register, they will gain access to constant valuable information including updates on the course map, racing times, changes to the schedule, delays, safety information and much more.

“If members of the public do not register their boat, they risk not being permitted into the official spectator zone. A flag is required and an enforceable policy will be in place. As this is a private event, entry is guaranteed by registration and the display of a flag.”

Mike Winfield, CEO, America’s Cup Bermuda, says: “Registering your boat for the 35th America’s Cup is an important part of ensuring the event is safe for everyone. We expect a large contingent of local boaters to be on the water during the event and creating an effective on-water policy will help to create an enjoyable experience.”

The registration fee for boats up to 40 feet works out to be less than $1 a day and the spectator boat section along with the race course will be released shortly on the America’s Cup and ACBDA websites. To register your boat, visit here.

americas cup click here 2

Comments (6)

  1. unus sed leo says:
    December 10, 2016

    i have a boat… guess what?… you ain’t gettin no money!

    Reply
  2. Facts says:
    December 10, 2016

    And will you try to charge people who stand along the shore in their back yards to watch too?

    Reply
  3. BBIRYC Past Commodore JB says:
    December 10, 2016

    Although I have left the comforts of my private island to move ashore, I wil still be heavily involved with the AC. Thankfully Quad Deuces has done his job as sexetary of the club and booked registration for my yachts. I intend to be there bright and early to block the view of the commoners that think they are going to get in the way of me watching this world class event.

    Reply
  4. ian says:
    December 11, 2016

    I will watch from my drone to hell with paying again i guess $77 million still aint enough smfh!

    Reply
  5. Kelly D. L. Fickenworth says:
    December 12, 2016

    So exciting and record making. Not sure if I can get the time off for 8 weeks, but I will be there in Spirit with you EVERY day!!
    The Challengers from the UK ate chanting,”Bring the Cup back Home to us” and the defenders are chanting,
    “Bring the Cup back Home to Newport again” !!! Will be exciting and great fun no matter what!!
    Fair winds and following seas
    to all on the waters of Bermuda!!
    Kelly Fickenworth,
    Newport, RI, USA

    Reply
  6. james says:
    April 21, 2017

    TRYING TO REGISTER MY BOAT NEED HELP . THANK YOU JAMIE

    Reply

