British Airways Holiday Strikes Called Off

With a recent vote to strike by British Airways cabin crew threatening to disrupt flight plans this month, the union representing the airline’s cabin crew has called off strikes planned for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

A spokesperson for the airline said, “We welcome the announcement from Unite that it has called off the strikes scheduled for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.”

A Telegraph story previously said, “British Airways passengers face disruption to flights over Christmas and the New Year after cabin crew voted overwhelmingly in favour of strikes.

“Unite said its members backed walkouts by 4-1, giving the green light to strikes that could begin as early as December 21. The pay dispute involves cabin crew who have joined the airline since 2010, with Unite claiming they earn less than other staff. Turnout in the ballot was 60 per cent.

