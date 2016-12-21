Coach Bascome: ‘I Love The People Of Bermuda’

“My decision to share is an important part of my healing process,” Coach Andrew Bascome said, adding that “I love the people of Bermuda. You might not have realized that you helped me to get through this.”

This follows after the well known football coach revealed that he was molested as a child.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month, Coach Bascome, said, “You don’t know what kids are going through, I have been through that. I’ve been molested.

“All I want to do, is just teach football and just give back to football and try to just help that one kid that might not have any hope and feel worthless and useless,” he added.

In thanking the public, Coach Andrew Bascome said, ”I love the people of Bermuda. You might not have realized that you helped me to get through this. You appreciated my talents and my commitment – even my opposition. A good challenger makes a great champion.

“Thank you to my family. Thank you mom and dad for giving me life. My decision to share is an important part of my healing process.

“If my life meant experiencing the things that I have in order to save just one child in my position – then I can rest having turned bad into good. Love you Bermuda.”

In addition, ABC Football Foundation said they would like to commend their Founder and President for his “courageous public statement.”

“We know that in a small community such as ours, such an admission can be a personally challenging one, and we encourage any other men, women, boys or girls who have been exposed to similar abuse to go to or trusted organization such as SCARS to start the process of healing,” the Foundation said.

“Our Foundation is guided by the understanding that the true purpose of football and sports in general is to develop character and to create a healthy human being, both physically and mentally.

“Coach Bascome is a living example that it works, and he, through his hallmark practice of selfless football, spends every day of the week, year in and year out, developing over 200-300 youth daily with his philosophy, passion and drive.

“Our approach is guided in technique, values, structure, preparedness, passion and is led by teachers of the highest qualifications. We believe that our talent is one of the few natural resources that Bermuda has, and the children of Bermuda deserve the best.

“As the sport of football became Coach’s safe space in his youth and beyond, we have worked to ensure that our programmes can serve as a safe space to allow children to gain confidence without judgment, and adult or societal pressures, values or attitudes.

“As such, our objective for 2017 is to expand the Foundation’s “Football Matters” programme through all primary schools, as we believe it will offer a valuable process for the betterment of Bermuda and humanity.”

For additional information about the Foundation email us at footballmatters@abcfootballfoundation.org or visit abcfootballfoundation.org.

Read More About

Category: All, News