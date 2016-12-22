Christmas Holiday Waste Collection Schedule
The Department of Waste Management, Ministry of Public Works, is advising that waste collection days will change due to the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.
“During the week of Christmas, west end garbage will be collected on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th December. East end garbage will be collected on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st December,” the Department said.
“Recycling, follow the “every-other-week” schedule will be collected on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th January, 2017. Changes to waste collection days due to public holidays are published in the Garbage and Recycling schedule which can be found in the blue pages of the BTC phone book.
“For further information about waste management join us on Facebook or telephone 278-0563. Please also see the below Holiday Operating Hours for Tynes Bay Waste Treatment Facility Drop-Off and the Weigh Bridge, located on Palmetto Road:”
Public Drop off Hours for Tynes Bay
- Sunday 25th – Closed all day
- Monday 26th – Open 9am to 12pm
- Tuesday 27th – Open 9am to 12pm
- Sunday Jan 1 – Open 1pm to 6pm
- Monday Jan 2 – Open 9am to 12pm
Weigh Bridge Hours for truckers
- Tuesday 27th – Open 9am to 12pm
Let me get this straight: we are going to pay overtime pay to pick up East End garbage on Saturday that was already picked up just 24 hours earlier on Friday?
@ Facts, not even 24 hours earlier. It doesn't usually get picked up until late Friday nights if even that. The whole department is a joke. And these announcements make it laughable.
Bunch of BULL! Except, we know and understand there will be no collection on the actual holidays, but it's anybody's guess when the garbage will get collected. More often than not, it's never when it should be.
Amazingly they'll have it all picked up so they can knock off early. But regularly you hear them out there at 9 pm.
Merry Christmas.