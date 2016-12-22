Christmas Holiday Waste Collection Schedule

The Department of Waste Management, Ministry of Public Works, is advising that waste collection days will change due to the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

“During the week of Christmas, west end garbage will be collected on Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th December. East end garbage will be collected on Friday 30th and Saturday 31st December,” the Department said.

“Recycling, follow the “every-other-week” schedule will be collected on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th January, 2017. Changes to waste collection days due to public holidays are published in the Garbage and Recycling schedule which can be found in the blue pages of the BTC phone book.

“For further information about waste management join us on Facebook or telephone 278-0563. Please also see the below Holiday Operating Hours for Tynes Bay Waste Treatment Facility Drop-Off and the Weigh Bridge, located on Palmetto Road:”

Public Drop off Hours for Tynes Bay

Sunday 25th – Closed all day

Monday 26th – Open 9am to 12pm

Tuesday 27th – Open 9am to 12pm

Sunday Jan 1 – Open 1pm to 6pm

Monday Jan 2 – Open 9am to 12pm

Weigh Bridge Hours for truckers

Tuesday 27th – Open 9am to 12pm

