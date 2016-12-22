Delray Rawlins Selected For England U/19 Tour

[Updated] Bermuda’s Delray Rawlins has been named to the England Under-19 squad for the tour of India early next year, according to ESPN’s cricket website.

The story said, “The England squad contains 10 uncapped players, four of whom were not involved in the Young Lions December training camp in Dubai: Nottinghamshire’s Liam Patterson-White and Somerset’s Louie Shaw, who are both left-arm spinners, and seamers Henry Brookes of Warwickshire, and Jack Bruce of Middlesex. Six players – Amar Virdi, George Scrimshaw, Ed Barnes, Josh Coughlin, Ben Green and George Panayi – have been ruled out by injury.

“Among the new faces is Sussex’s left-arm spinning allrounder Delray Rawlins, who was born in Bermuda but qualifies for England on residency. Rawlins made his Bermuda debut at the age of 15, playing in ICC WCL Division Three in 2013.

David Graveney, the Under-19s chairman of selectors, said: “Touring India at any level is challenging, as the senior England team would confirm. But that is why it is so valuable to be able to expose our best young players to these challenges at Under-19 level.

“We expect the India team to be very strong, as they showed in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year and again in the Asia Cup, under the supervision of Rahul Dravid. So this is a huge opportunity for the 15 players who have been selected, especially with a return series against India at home next summer.

“It is a major boost to have the ability and experience of Matthew Fisher back in the squad. He was a key figure in England’s success in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in Dubai, and after he was affected by injuries in the 2016 summer this is a good opportunity for him to test himself against his contemporaries in different conditions in India.”

The tour to India will see the one-day games played in Mumbai before moving on to Chennai for the four-day fixtures. England batting coach Mark Ramprakash, Sussex’s Jon Lewis and ECB spin-bowling coach Peter Such will make up the backroom staff.

England Under-19s squad: Matthew Fisher [one-day capt], Max Holden [four-day capt], Harry Brook, George Bartlett, Euan Woods, Will Jacks, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Pope, Tom Banton, Liam Patterson-White, Louie Shaw, Aaron Beard, Jack Blatherwick, Henry Brookes, Jack Bruce.”

Update 3.43pm: The BCB website says, “BCB President, Lloyd Fray, commended the selection of BCB Academy graduate Delray Rawlins to the England U19 squad to tour India early next year.

“This follows some impressive performances with the England Young Lions on their tour of Dubai, “I am very pleased to see that Delray continues to show that he is a genuine international class all-rounder at U19 level. His performances with bat and ball in Dubai are testament to his continuing development at the highest levels and we look forward to his further progress.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the coaches, support staff and his family who have supported him chasing his cricketing ambitions since the age of 8 years old.”

