Department Issues Update On T.N. Tatem Repairs

The Department of Education [Dec 29] issued an update regarding the restoration and repairs work at T.N. Tatem Middle School.

Acting Commissioner of Education Dr. Freddie Evans stated: “I am pleased to report that work T.N. Tatem is progressing at a very steady pace. Crews from the Department of Parks, the Ministry of Public Works, contracted industrial cleaners and school custodians are on site daily.

“The Department of Parks have completed most of the tree clearing and removal of spice trees in the courtyard. There remains trees to clear out in the rear eastern section of the school.

Slideshow of photos taken earlier this month showing some of the conditions at the building:





































































“The Ministry of Public Works are currently reinstalling the ceilings in the rooms that were abated for mold. The Department is addressing the maintenance of the air conditioning systems and testing for mold in the air ducts in the administration offices; auditorium and library. All rooms will be air quality tested.

“The Department of Education has hired three industrial cleaning companies to clean specific sections of the school; the administration block, auditorium, cafeteria, music room, main foyer and second floor are complete; the eastern block of school is almost complete and the third floor cleaning will be completed shortly.

“At this point, it is necessary for T.N. Tatem students to attend Clearwater Middle School on January 3. Transportation will remain the same for students. The Principals will keep the parents informed about the work in progress at Tatem.

“I’d like to once again thank the parents, teachers and most of all our students for their patience and support. It is the Department’s commitment to improve the building facilities at Tatem in order for our students to learn and thrive in a healthy and safe environment.”

