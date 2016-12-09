Laura Saeger To Join BTA As Director Of Sales

The Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] announced the appointment of veteran travel industry professional Laura Saeger as Director of Sales & Business Development.

She will join the BTA January 3, 2017, after serving for nearly a decade as the head of North America meeting and incentive sales for South Africa Tourism, based in New York City.

In her role as Director of Sales & Business Development, Saeger will be based in the BTA’s New York office and report to Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Victoria Isley.

Saeger will be responsible for guiding the sales team in prospecting for new group business opportunities, identifying and leveraging emerging industry trends, and working closely with industry partners. She will also lead participation in trade shows and sales missions building relationships with meeting, incentive and event planners.

“We are very excited to welcome Laura to the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” said Victoria Isley, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the BTA.

“Her experience, collaborative spirit and knowledge of the North American meetings market will greatly add to our collective efforts to attract meetings, incentive trips and events to Bermuda.

“Working with our internal team and external stakeholders to differentiate the Bermuda experience will be a top priority for Laura, and key to a successful, proactive and integrated meetings strategy in 2017.”

“I am delighted and proud to join the team promoting Bermuda, which consistently ranks as one of the top destinations in the world, said Saeger. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead and am eager to showcase Bermuda’s incredible resources for creating stellar experiences.”

The BTA said, “Saeger was selected following a thorough interview process for the position that has been vacant since September 2016.

“In addition to 10 years of management experience with South African Tourism in New York City, her background includes positions as Director of Sales with NYC-based destination management companies [DMC] and facilities management.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business