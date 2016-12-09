Laura Saeger To Join BTA As Director Of Sales
The Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] announced the appointment of veteran travel industry professional Laura Saeger as Director of Sales & Business Development.
She will join the BTA January 3, 2017, after serving for nearly a decade as the head of North America meeting and incentive sales for South Africa Tourism, based in New York City.
In her role as Director of Sales & Business Development, Saeger will be based in the BTA’s New York office and report to Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Victoria Isley.
Saeger will be responsible for guiding the sales team in prospecting for new group business opportunities, identifying and leveraging emerging industry trends, and working closely with industry partners. She will also lead participation in trade shows and sales missions building relationships with meeting, incentive and event planners.
“We are very excited to welcome Laura to the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” said Victoria Isley, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the BTA.
“Her experience, collaborative spirit and knowledge of the North American meetings market will greatly add to our collective efforts to attract meetings, incentive trips and events to Bermuda.
“Working with our internal team and external stakeholders to differentiate the Bermuda experience will be a top priority for Laura, and key to a successful, proactive and integrated meetings strategy in 2017.”
“I am delighted and proud to join the team promoting Bermuda, which consistently ranks as one of the top destinations in the world, said Saeger. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead and am eager to showcase Bermuda’s incredible resources for creating stellar experiences.”
The BTA said, “Saeger was selected following a thorough interview process for the position that has been vacant since September 2016.
“In addition to 10 years of management experience with South African Tourism in New York City, her background includes positions as Director of Sales with NYC-based destination management companies [DMC] and facilities management.”
Another senior position in the BTA goes to a non-bermudian....so much for giving your own an opportunity.....let me guess we don't have the experience or we don't have qualifications or background. All the excuses we keep hearing to justify the bias hiring practices in our own country. And don't be a black bermudian, boy oh boy you definitely don't stand a chance.
Truth.
Didn't see you saying this when the AME Church did it.
Yet another Bermudian not getting an opportunity to hold a top position! Imagine that probably her friend she use to work with. Was this position even advertised? And are you telling me that no Bermudian on this island can fill this position? The blue print continues to be used.
#please #notsuprised #
Another senior position in the BTA goes to a non-bermudian....so much for giving your own an opportunity.....let me guess we don't have the experience or we don't have qualifications or background. All the excuses we keep hearing to justify the bias hiring practices in our own country. And don't be a black bermudian, boy oh boy you definitely don't stand a chance.
Any job of this nature, regardless of what country you live in requires a certain level of experience and qualifications. Just because we are Bermudian does NOT entitle us to six figure paying jobs. These are positions that people work hard for (for years if not decades) in the corporate environment to achieve.
But of course lets just go with your entitled nationalistic mentality and give the job to a Bermudian that is more than likely under qualified and under experienced...i'm sure we will get excellent value for our money.
And there it is......the mentality that Bermudians aren't qualified to get the job done so lets hire an outsider. With that statement you truly sound like u believe that no single Bermudian can do the job. That in itself is a sickness that needs to be treated.
The job was advertised and closed back in Sept. Look closer and you will probably find Ms Seager has friend/friends already in BTA.
More duplication of staff duties, more empire building.
When will the BTA begin to pay its own way?
What an absolutely wonderful win for Bermuda and the BTA team to have Laura Saeger appointed as the Director of Sales and Business Development.
As a life long vacationer at this magnificent pink sand gem of an oasis so close to New York and having spent many recent yeas at this bucolic and breathtaking destination working in the industry of reinsurance, I can't think of a better fit than Laura for this position.
Excellent choice, Ms. Isley!
Having known Laura for many years and being very familiar with her professionalism, unyielding dedication and strong work ethic I am confident that my favorite destination in the world will be blessed with her competency and unparalleled ability to further enhance Bermuda's unique sparkle and will take this very special island to its next realm. It pleases me so.
Cheers,
Paul Miller