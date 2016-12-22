NCL Ferry Tender Service Begins In 2017

The Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities announced that Norwegian Cruise Line [NCL] has awarded its contract for a ferry tender service to Mr. Beau Evans, who will be operating under the name of Cruiseport Ferry Management Ltd.

The Ministry said, “This news comes after NCL submitted a ‘Request for Proposal’ for the provision of Ferry Management Services, which was advertised in the Royal Gazette in August.”

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy said, “As part of an arrangement for increased NCL calls to Bermuda, NCL is building – at their cost – two 85’ catamarans with a capacity of 250 passengers each, which will carry NCL passengers [only] between Dockyard and St. George’s on a regular basis while NCL ships are in Port.

“This service, scheduled to commence in July of next year, will more than double the current ferry lift to St. George’s.”

Mr. Evans has a Bermuda Department of Marine and Ports Class “C” Pilots Licence, as well as a STCW certification [Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers] which includes proficiency in maritime safety, security, fire fighting and first aid.

Minister Fahy said, “Mr. Evans has an in-depth knowledge of the Bermuda marine industry, possessing a long history in the field of marine operations and services as well as experience in cruise ship operations. I am also very pleased to announce that the Captains, crew and all of the associated support staff for this venture will be Bermudian.”

Junior Minister for Tourism Kenny Bascome said, “This increase in service will provide an important boost to the number of visitors to the Old Town.

“It is anticipated that the catamarans will be based in St. George’s during the winter months for repairs and maintenance, providing a further boost to the St. George’s economy. This is yet another step forward in improving tourism in St. Georges – the jewel in the crown of Bermuda’s tourism product.”

“In addition to the new ferry service, NCL is further building on its tradition of support for the Old Town with the introduction in 2017 of twelve calls of its Regent Seven Seas and Oceania premium brand ships,” the Ministry added.

