Photos: Chef’s Christmas Meal Event Underway

December 23, 2016 | 5 Comments

[Updated with more photos] Bermudian chef Michiko Campbell — owner of Chiko’s Smokey Rub — is once again giving back to the community during the holiday season by providing free meals to those in need, with hundreds of people expected to pay a visit to Albouy’s Point in order to enjoy a turkey dinner this evening [Dec 23].

Assisted by more than 40 volunteers, Chef Chiko is aiming to feed up to 800 individuals coming into the event; his previous events saw 432 people fed in 2014 and about 600 people fed in 2015.

The event is just getting underway as of this writing, with a full array of food on offer and volunteers working hard to make sure the evening is a success, and both Premier Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader David Burt stopping by to extend seasons greetings to the volunteers.

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (20)

Carolers and Premier visits Dec 23 (1)

Carolers and Premier visits Dec 23 (2)

 

IMG_20161223_1914066

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (19)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (18)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (17)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (16)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (15)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (14)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (13)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (12)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (11)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (10)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (8)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (7)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (9)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (6)

Chef Chico's Christmas Dinner Dec 23 (5)

Carolers and Premier visits Dec 23 (4)

Premier with Chef Chico and wife

  1. Point boy says:
    December 23, 2016

    Yumm. That looks good.

    Great work, every year!

    Good on you!

  2. Four says:
    December 23, 2016

    Well done chef. You have made a lot of people's christmas.
    God bless .....

  3. yup says:
    December 23, 2016

    Ahhhhh if only we could believe the photo op was backed by a genuine interest to be there.

    Either way, the initiative is beautiful and glad to see it's supported by the community.

    • Herb says:
      December 24, 2016

      Why does anyone have to bring politics into this wonderful event, cant we even leave this nonsense alone at this time of the year, too many haters in this little island, I feel sorry for the likes of you its really sad.

  4. Karen says:
    December 24, 2016

    Super job!
    Also your products are fab Chiko! Buy Bermuda! :)

