Photos: Chef’s Christmas Meal Event Underway

[Updated with more photos] Bermudian chef Michiko Campbell — owner of Chiko’s Smokey Rub — is once again giving back to the community during the holiday season by providing free meals to those in need, with hundreds of people expected to pay a visit to Albouy’s Point in order to enjoy a turkey dinner this evening [Dec 23].

Assisted by more than 40 volunteers, Chef Chiko is aiming to feed up to 800 individuals coming into the event; his previous events saw 432 people fed in 2014 and about 600 people fed in 2015.

The event is just getting underway as of this writing, with a full array of food on offer and volunteers working hard to make sure the evening is a success, and both Premier Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader David Burt stopping by to extend seasons greetings to the volunteers.

