Photos: Chef’s Christmas Meal Event Underway
[Updated with more photos] Bermudian chef Michiko Campbell — owner of Chiko’s Smokey Rub — is once again giving back to the community during the holiday season by providing free meals to those in need, with hundreds of people expected to pay a visit to Albouy’s Point in order to enjoy a turkey dinner this evening [Dec 23].
Assisted by more than 40 volunteers, Chef Chiko is aiming to feed up to 800 individuals coming into the event; his previous events saw 432 people fed in 2014 and about 600 people fed in 2015.
The event is just getting underway as of this writing, with a full array of food on offer and volunteers working hard to make sure the evening is a success, and both Premier Michael Dunkley and Opposition Leader David Burt stopping by to extend seasons greetings to the volunteers.
Yumm. That looks good.
Great work, every year!
Good on you!
Well done chef. You have made a lot of people's christmas.
God bless .....
Ahhhhh if only we could believe the photo op was backed by a genuine interest to be there.
Either way, the initiative is beautiful and glad to see it's supported by the community.
Why does anyone have to bring politics into this wonderful event, cant we even leave this nonsense alone at this time of the year, too many haters in this little island, I feel sorry for the likes of you its really sad.
Super job!
Also your products are fab Chiko! Buy Bermuda!