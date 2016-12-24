Photos: Christmas Lights At Botanical Gardens

Parks Department staff together with a little help from an anonymous Santa have decorated a portion of Botanical Gardens with Christmas lights, decorations and blowup characters.

The light display is turned on from 6.00pm – 9.00pm on Friday and Saturday nights with New Year’s weekend being the last scheduled opportunity for viewing. Traffic enters through the South Road gate across from the Peace Lutheran Church.

The experience begins with a display of lights on the lower garden and then continues near the Environmental Protection Offices with lights and decorations along the way. A tunnel of lights leads visitors to an area with displays, blowup characters and snow machines delighting youngsters who try to catch as much as they can.













































































.

There is a table set up near the Education Building where visitors can donate canned goods as they drive by, which will later be distributed among some charities. New Year’s Eve Saturday night will see a reduced display with no snow machines or blowup displays.

Parents are reminded to be mindful of children as there are cables running throughout the areas and display items are not meant to be played with. All our coverage of Christmas decorations in Bermuda can be seen here, and all our coverage of Christmas here.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, Community, Entertainment, News, Photos