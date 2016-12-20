PLP: ‘The Results Make A Clear Statement’
[Updated with videos] “Today’s result marks the first time that the PLP has achieved an 80% vote share in Constituency 26,” Opposition Leader David Burt said, adding that “by electing Neville Tyrrell, the voters for Warwick South Central have chosen someone eminently qualified to become their representative.”
Mr Burt was speaking after today’s by-election, which saw the PLP’s Neville Tyrrell win with 477 votes, while the OBA’s Robyn Swan received 103 votes and Independent David W Burch earned 12 votes.
Mr Burt said, “For the third time in two years, Bermudians have turned out to vote a Progressive Labour Party candidate into the House of Assembly.
“In the last three by-elections, those for Constituencies 33, 13 and 26, the voters came out to the polls and substantially increased the PLP’s majority in a clear rejection of the OBA’s policies and leadership.
“Today’s result marks the first time that the PLP has achieved an 80% vote share in Constituency 26.
“By electing Neville Tyrrell, the voters for Warwick South Central have chosen someone eminently qualified to become their representative. He will serve the people honestly and he will serve them well.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience; a willingness to work hard for the people who have entrusted him to make their voices heard. Congratulations are due to Neville, the voters, his family and his supporters that have made this possible.
“With a 33% percentage swing towards the PLP from the last General Election, it is obvious that many Bermudians perceive the OBA as a government that has broken too many promises, deceived too often and failed to produce their much promised 2,000 jobs. They are being rejected because they are not listening and not performing.
“The results make a clear statement that the OBA Government is not addressing the problems facing our seniors and our youth; affordable healthcare and quality education. This third straight by-election win shows that Bermudians are recognising that the PLP is listening, reconnecting and committing to serving the people.
“The PLP’s vision and the people’s belief in the party is spreading. The PLP have a plan that is real, attainable and focused on improving the conditions for all and not just the few.
“This victory for the PLP is a clear indication that the people of Constituency 26 believe in the principles of good governance, social justice, a caring society and a Bermuda that works for all Bermudians.
“We thank the voters for their support and we look forward to continuing to earn your trust by sharing our ideas and listening to yours to lay the foundation of a Bermuda that truly works for all.”
What is the PLP's plan. Show me the numbers.
Otherwise they are just lying to get elected.
OBA bloggers with all the venom you write on Bernews you're doing the OBA no favors by trying to convince black Bermudian swing voters. I'm actually sick of the rhetoric.
Don't listen to the warnings please keep it up you only fuel the fire more.
Regards,
Black Swing Voter
So the PLP's venom suits you better?
Obviously not a swing voter! Not concerned for our economic future?
Its swing voters like you is why we're in de S!@# we're in.
That would be in a recovering economy, instead of a declining one. That would be in a declining government deficit, instead of an increasing one. That would be in a growing tourism industry, instead of a declining one. That would be in a stabilized unemployment rate, instead of one that was spiralling higher. You really have a biased view of where "de S!@# we're in" and how we got here, and where we would be if there had been a different result in 2012.
Chris, I too get tired of all the back and forth between the supporters of the two Parties..... and I too am a Black Swing Voter; but acknowledging this takes place from BOTH sides, I don't allow myself to be influenced as I focus on the REAL points at hand.... The PLP is using this win to spread a false message of how people feel.... You do understand this By-Election and the last two has ALWAYS resulted in a PLP win....You could run a brown paper bag with PLP written on it and win... so how do you feel about being lied to..... hold that thought while you acknowledge the forward direction Bermuda is heading under the OBA.... and whether the PLP want to admit it or not.... and try to twist it... this is FACTS...
A wise man make his own decisions, an ignorant man follows public opinion"
You're not a swing voter you only vote UBP/OBA.
If you are swing voter then I am sure you are looking at the issues and performance. And recognize these comments and rants have no impact on how the country is/will be run.
And as typical, the person 'in the middle' gets slammed from both OBA and PLP supporters. No wonder there's apathy among parts of the electorate.
This is the OBA plan so far Onion!
Scared to kick out Rev Tweed because they will lose votes!
Scared to pass gay marriage because they will lose votes!
Scared to give long term residents immigration status because they will lose votes!
Scared of the airport deal because they will lose votes!
Scare to make pot legal because they will lose votes!
Oh and Pepper spray seniors blocking the gates to the house on de hill.
Pepper spray was introduced by the PLP...the OBA had nothing to do with it being used.
PLP also worked people up emotionally and encouraged them to break the law. Did Burt ask them to move aside, no he didn't.
When you break the law you have to deal with the consequences.
BLAME THE PLP FOR THE PEPPER SPRAY...the OBA had absolutely nothing to do with it.
I hate to say it cause the alternative is horrible...but...I agree with every point you have made (not so much the pepper spray line...)
2000 jobs, Transparency, Oppeness,etc.
Black Bermudians see how they were hoodwinked and they've learned their lesson
Actually....an environment to grow 2000 jobs was more what they was saying....which was NEVER going to happen if the current opposition could help it....Funny how some can read between the lines when it benefits them...I am a Black Bermudian and I know hoodwinked; unfortunately some have short memories.... fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me...
They all lie to get elected. It seems as if that's the point of being a politician. It's just choosing the lesser of the two evils, so to speak.
I'll rather get kicked in my @$$ then get my head chopped off.
Maybe Putin interfered.....lmbao.
Well U.B.P. should've won, he's interested in Multi-Millionaires a Billionaires.
LMFAO
A true statement on how many people are clueless
What you really want to say is all those ---- are clueless we all know which segment came out strong. It's ok be honest when you blog.
Sore loser.
LMFAO
Thats all it is. Both Parties are a bad option for Bermuda
One is
- Turning around tourism
- Balancing the budget
- Reforming immigration
- Growing business
- Attracting high profile events
The other is
- Lying about having a plan
- Spreading misinformation
- Shutting down Parliament
They are not even close to the same. The OBA suck at politics but they are getting things done behind the scenes.
Trump politics is the PLP plan! And the biggots love it
OBA is for people who look like them. The rest of us don't stand a chance with the OBA selling Government Departments. They pay locals next to nothing for what is called essential services. Let''s start with the airport namely Menzies!! Working hard for pennies. Shame on you UBP/OBA. Now you want to do the same with the complete airport. Shame on you!
If that was true we wouldn't be having a lot of the issues we are having looking at the makeup of the party, OBA is clearly the more diverse party but jsut the like the PLP and the UBP before them, the parties are only looking out for themselves, the wealthy, and their friends and family while everyone else gets left behind. They are both scrambling to get (re)elected. Regardless of who we elect in the next election we will still get more of the same. Shame on both parties.
Uhh it was the PLP that coined the phrase "people who look like me". The OBA wants to help all Bermudians. The PLP just their mates. We've seen it. Honestly is full of lies.
Bermyman Trump's policy is obviously to serve the interest of millionaires and billionaires these are the people who he has selected to be part of his cabinet. They should be called the millionaire and billionaire club.
The UBP government serve the interest of the same people. And could care less about those who are trying to make a dollar out of a cent.
Trump and the delusional people that voted for him are racist/fascist/neo-Nazis of the worst kind.
PLP supporters are Bermudas trumpers.
Your stances on immigration and gay rights are perfectly aligned with the US republicans and religious right.
Your usage and attraction of bombastic and divisive rhetoric is right on cue with the trumps and trumpettes across the pond.
The only difference between them and you are the people they despise. But your hatred if such people is so deep that you can't even see you are exactly what you claim to hate.
Congrats.
The PLP is a right-wing nationalist party. When you boil it all down, hating foreigners is really the only thing they stand for.
The only way to win for the oba is to make weed legal
My Pai has family land ready.
Well its legal in Portugal, maybe they will get it one day.
The people of warwick south Central have made their
Decision.
They listen to your rep and did not trust or like
What she said so just except that and go back and
Take another look the people have spoken
They hate a growing economy, hotels being built again, tourism numbers thriving again, deficit being halved, cruise ships back in the east, retail sales numbers positive for well over a year, major events attracted to our shores etc.
In essence the voters hate progress as can be seen by this result. Can't wait to get the PLP back in power and watch their voters go back to massive unemployment and a shrinking economy while their saviours continue to enrich themselves on taxpayer funded contracts. You all deserve it.
Why is the general sentiment from most OBA supporters here and on the other newsmedia site, one of sour grapes/voters are stupid?
Why aren't they interested in finding out why the OBA's accomplishments aren't resonating with voters?
The general sentiment is because of this:
When the PLP wins an election they say "The results make a clear statement". Isn't democracy great. We got the most votes.
But when they don't like the election result, when they are democratically outnumbered, they say
"f ___ democracy, let's have a riot".
But doesn't that speak to frustration of OBA supporters that their way of viewing things isn't seen by others in the same way?
So instead of thinking, 'hm, the messages the OBA are sending out aren't working with people, why is that' it becomes a case of 'people just don't understand, they must be blind'?
Why don't OBA supporters acknowledge that some of the missteps by their MPs or other officials may have a strong influence on how people feel? Economy, hotel development, sports tourism, are one thing, but what about the blunders with regard to Jetgate, gambling, referendums on marriage, Olympic travel?
But they have admitted and acknowledged their blunders, and in all cases with a far higher degree of humility than the PLP has ever shown for their own... that being when they have actually been willing to admit to them.
Boo hoo hoo
LMFAO
Thats their biggest problem; behind the scences deals without consulting.
Consulting with whom? The PLP? Why should the government do that? Did the PLP ever consult with anyone before they did things?
From a solid OBA supporter...that is one excellent summary...the OBA suck at politics but despite the "eyes wide shut" attitudes of the PLP sheep....they are doing pretty damn fine at GOVERNANCE.
When the next election becomes imminent or called, and the media start to figure out that the message of the business community needs to be heard, thats when you will feel a change in the wind.
When the people who DO have jobs (not the idiots who blog all day and night because they either dont want to work or are unemployable) hear the message that the businesses they work for will not be fooled again....and jobs that are here will be on a slippery slope...thats when the OBA wills start to get the recognition for the good things they've started.
You hit the nail on the head
Can you explain unemployable and if its a Bermuda thing or worldwide.
Mmmmmmmmmmm
It's what you would be OJ! Your PLP win the by election what a shocker that was ! 51% turnout is bad for you , to bad you don't know it yet.
They also reduce the budget for education and financial assistance while giving millions to a rich man's boat race.
They allow public education to be treated like 3rd world countries, then get mad when crime increases, because they can't see a positive correlation between the two.
That's what happens when people live in a privilege bubble and refuse to accept or learn that not everyone is privileged like them.
And that not everyone in Bermuda can send their children to Saltus and not every community in Bermuda has almost 0% unemployment.
What like Burt?
Let's make a list of PLP MP's with kids at public schools vs private schools.
You want me to do it, or do you already have your excuse lined up?
My daughter attends Elliot Primary and I am the current PTA President
Burt went to Saltus!
False. They increased the financial assistance budget.
"public education treated like 3rd world...rich mans boat race" you are one of the ignorant voters bloggers moan about.
@ Onion....you are right.
The PLP won a safe seat. SHOCKER!
Congratulations Neville!!!
OBA needs a leadership change very soon to avoid a huge election defeat.
Dunkley is too friggin stubborn to step down.
Na keep dunk there the bitter taste will last until next election for the UBP.
the OBA doesn't have time for things like this and the schools and the parks and the bridges - they are spending their all their time on the airport.
Ya, but who would be de Surrogate leader.
Sure, because their leaders are what changes their party objectives & motives.
You all still don't get it.
Nothing will help the oba now plp will win the next election and build a New airport Burt has it all laid out he's been working on it for years.
Well as long as he dont sell it for 30 years.
Whew all our problems and debt issues are now solved.
Safe seats don't mean JACK!!
Especially when they are seated with a Jacka**.
The PLP’s vision and the people’s belief in the party is spreading. The PLP have a plan that is real, attainable and focused on improving the conditions for all and not just the few.
“This victory for the PLP is a clear indication that the people of Constituency 26 believe in the principles of good governance, social justice, a caring society and a Bermuda that works for all Bermudians.
What vision? The 25 year plan thing? Nothing in that is concrete plans...just plans for plans which were a feature of the previous PLP government.
Good governance? Seriously? The COI showed clearly that the governance we experienced under the PLP were good for certain relatives of theirs and NOT for Bermudians generally.
The PLP were an unmitigated disaster in government. If you cannot see that you are blind.
LMFAO it was a strong seat, you lot were supposed to win! 80% laughable...if you didn't win something would be wrong!
Ya something was wrong when they lost de election, its called swing voters and absentee fools.
Now they see de light, but it might be too late cause these dreamers have borrowed over $1 Billion in 4 years and positioned themselves and Friends and Family when they loose.
Now that I think about it thats a good buisness plan.
Congradulations!
All it means is that 80% of the people who voted, are willing to vote against their best interests.
Really, we don't need democracy, we need a benevolent dictatorship. Just like the United States, people voted based on fear, prejudice and hate.
How do any of these voters think that going back to 14 years of PLP failure is a good thing?
You should know you and the rest the OBA bloggers have the shoes on called fear, prejudice and hate against the PLP.
Hold on a minute. The country is broke because of PLP ineptitude. There is no money.
So, we have to a) stimulate the economy and b) look for creative ways to pay for capital project (see the airport). Bermuda also needs more tax paying foreigners here. The PLP are against all of the above. They absolutely must see Bermuda fail.
You are absolutely correct. I hate the PLP for the damage they did to this country, both socially and economically. They have neither the wit, intelligence, ideas or acumen to undo the damage they did.
It's pure ignorance to vote PLP.
Mr. Tyrrell is a very nice Man, respected, Intelligent. This was a no-surprise win for the opposition, perhaps with people like him in Parliament, the PLP can focus on fixing the failed policies of their last Administration. Perhaps they can concentrate on why their was so much waste with the public purse, or why so many people left Bermuda, Locals, and Expats. It's clear to me that the next election will swing back to the PLP with the current protests and mood in Bermuda. I think that the OBA had the best intentions, and that there is no conspiracy to cut people out of the Economic pie, but the OBA are a public relations disaster with a bow on top, they had one chance to make it right, and by all observations they have helped some, but not everyone. I personally can't wait to have no more wildcat strikes, protests, and hate, because with the swing back to green, all will be perfect in the world. Free stuff, and.. more tax, tax, and tax..can't wait.
Good luck with that.
We can't wait to kick you and the DUnky out . He should call the election and give me my early Christmas.
Ah, no, the OBA is full of privileged people in Cabinet that have no idea that the majority of the population has fears that they will never have, so they live in this fantasy world where they "don't see colour" and "we should forget the past" because bringing it ups is "reverse racism" and that everyone has "the same opportunities" and all the other racist/classist tag lines you can muster up.
That's their problem...
I'll give you that the OBA seem out of touch with the majority of Bermudians, and are struggling badly with how to talk to them, but on the other side you have the PLP hierarchy who, frankly, are worse. They are privileged, not from their past, but certainly in the present. While they might have a shared history with the black community here and know how to speak to them, the recent history of the PLP shows that they use this knowledge, not to help the community, but to manipulate it.
Doubt this? Look at the legacy of the PLP government. Show me what they did to help the community?
I would love for the PLP to have changed from what it was that drove their usual voters to the point where they would change sides or simply not vote, we need a viable Opposition at the moment, and a viable choice come election time. I don't see that. I see the same party with slightly different faces. I hear the same things they said before. I see nothing that suggests they have the follow-through their predecessors lacked.
The OBA tries to talk to everyone, they're lousy at it, yes, but they seem to be trying.
The PLP speak only to the majority. Try speaking to the rest of us, maybe then we'll see a changed party.
Don't be fooled .. the true measure of a person is how they live.
What's the big surprise it's a PTP stronghold and always has been so NO surprise there, DUH
Exactly.