PLP: ‘The Results Make A Clear Statement’

[Updated with videos] “Today’s result marks the first time that the PLP has achieved an 80% vote share in Constituency 26,” Opposition Leader David Burt said, adding that “by electing Neville Tyrrell, the voters for Warwick South Central have chosen someone eminently qualified to become their representative.”

Mr Burt was speaking after today’s by-election, which saw the PLP’s Neville Tyrrell win with 477 votes, while the OBA’s Robyn Swan received 103 votes and Independent David W Burch earned 12 votes.

Mr Burt said, “For the third time in two years, Bermudians have turned out to vote a Progressive Labour Party candidate into the House of Assembly.

“In the last three by-elections, those for Constituencies 33, 13 and 26, the voters came out to the polls and substantially increased the PLP’s majority in a clear rejection of the OBA’s policies and leadership.

“Today’s result marks the first time that the PLP has achieved an 80% vote share in Constituency 26.

“By electing Neville Tyrrell, the voters for Warwick South Central have chosen someone eminently qualified to become their representative. He will serve the people honestly and he will serve them well.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience; a willingness to work hard for the people who have entrusted him to make their voices heard. Congratulations are due to Neville, the voters, his family and his supporters that have made this possible.

“With a 33% percentage swing towards the PLP from the last General Election, it is obvious that many Bermudians perceive the OBA as a government that has broken too many promises, deceived too often and failed to produce their much promised 2,000 jobs. They are being rejected because they are not listening and not performing.

“The results make a clear statement that the OBA Government is not addressing the problems facing our seniors and our youth; affordable healthcare and quality education. This third straight by-election win shows that Bermudians are recognising that the PLP is listening, reconnecting and committing to serving the people.

“The PLP’s vision and the people’s belief in the party is spreading. The PLP have a plan that is real, attainable and focused on improving the conditions for all and not just the few.

“This victory for the PLP is a clear indication that the people of Constituency 26 believe in the principles of good governance, social justice, a caring society and a Bermuda that works for all Bermudians.

“We thank the voters for their support and we look forward to continuing to earn your trust by sharing our ideas and listening to yours to lay the foundation of a Bermuda that truly works for all.”

