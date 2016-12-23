Police Advise Public Of Recent Burglaries

The Bermuda Police Service has noted an increase in burglaries during 2016, saying that the trend is a “cause for concern” and advising the public to be especially vigilant during the holiday season.

Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament said, “Good Afternoon. I’m here to deliver a holiday message regarding crime prevention, to raise awareness. Unfortunately, we have experienced an increase in burglaries. Last year we had 603 burglaries and so far this year we’ve had 733 burglaries, representing an increase of about 20 percent.

“Obviously this increase is cause for concern and we are trying to assist the public by giving them appropriate crime prevention messages with a common sense approach to minimise their risk of becoming a victim.

“We’ve also noticed that since November 1st we’ve had 86 burglaries island wide, 32 of those in the east end, which is also cause for concern.

“It’s starting to feel a little bit like the Grinch that stole Christmas and during this holiday period we really want to urge people to take real care of their residence and property.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge said, “Seasonal crime does not speak to season or period.

“The type of crime already exists, however the volume usually increases at that time of year i.e. burglaries, robberies and the snatching of chains, cash or personal property from persons.

“Members of the public should remain vigilant for thieves when using an ATM, while at social events or when leaving their vehicle unattended for any length of time.

“Likewise, businesses are reminded to be vigilant for individuals acting suspiciously around their premises.

“Residents should also avoid advertising purchases of high end electronic items.

“Instead of putting the respective boxes out in front of the house, take them apart and place them in trash bags for disposal.

“Other crime prevention advice includes:

“Be sure to regularly empty mailboxes of excess mail or packages [if overseas, a family member or friend can assist] so that it is not obvious no one is at home.

“Utilize Neighbourhood Watch members, family members and friends to assist in monitoring the home.

“Stagger or change routine times when you leave and return home.

“Lock doors and windows. Check they are secure before leaving home or retiring to bed.

“Avoid leaving items visible in the car and put them in the trunk instead.

“Report any strange vehicles or persons seen in the area.

“Avoid having expensive jewellery, large chains etc. openly displayed.

“Invest in a safe or personal home security monitoring device.

“Take a photo of devices, noting their make, model and serial number.

“Always be aware of your surroundings.

“Walk and park in well-lit areas and try not to travel alone.”

