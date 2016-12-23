Police Advise Public Of Recent Burglaries
The Bermuda Police Service has noted an increase in burglaries during 2016, saying that the trend is a “cause for concern” and advising the public to be especially vigilant during the holiday season.
Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament said, “Good Afternoon. I’m here to deliver a holiday message regarding crime prevention, to raise awareness. Unfortunately, we have experienced an increase in burglaries. Last year we had 603 burglaries and so far this year we’ve had 733 burglaries, representing an increase of about 20 percent.
“Obviously this increase is cause for concern and we are trying to assist the public by giving them appropriate crime prevention messages with a common sense approach to minimise their risk of becoming a victim.
“We’ve also noticed that since November 1st we’ve had 86 burglaries island wide, 32 of those in the east end, which is also cause for concern.
“It’s starting to feel a little bit like the Grinch that stole Christmas and during this holiday period we really want to urge people to take real care of their residence and property.
Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge said, “Seasonal crime does not speak to season or period.
“The type of crime already exists, however the volume usually increases at that time of year i.e. burglaries, robberies and the snatching of chains, cash or personal property from persons.
“Members of the public should remain vigilant for thieves when using an ATM, while at social events or when leaving their vehicle unattended for any length of time.
“Likewise, businesses are reminded to be vigilant for individuals acting suspiciously around their premises.
“Residents should also avoid advertising purchases of high end electronic items.
“Instead of putting the respective boxes out in front of the house, take them apart and place them in trash bags for disposal.
“Other crime prevention advice includes:
- “Be sure to regularly empty mailboxes of excess mail or packages [if overseas, a family member or friend can assist] so that it is not obvious no one is at home.
- “Utilize Neighbourhood Watch members, family members and friends to assist in monitoring the home.
- “Stagger or change routine times when you leave and return home.
- “Lock doors and windows. Check they are secure before leaving home or retiring to bed.
- “Avoid leaving items visible in the car and put them in the trunk instead.
- “Report any strange vehicles or persons seen in the area.
- “Avoid having expensive jewellery, large chains etc. openly displayed.
- “Invest in a safe or personal home security monitoring device.
- “Take a photo of devices, noting their make, model and serial number.
- “Always be aware of your surroundings.
- “Walk and park in well-lit areas and try not to travel alone.”
How about the BPS CID show up when we call have burglaries and investigate.They do not 100% of the time trust me.
Excellent advice from the police concerning disposal of boxes. It always amazes me as I drive around the island that people have boxes out in the open displaying their new purchases. A thief would know exactly what you have in your house just by that one simple thing that most people probably dont give a second thought to.
The fact is that it's a shame that we should even have to give it a second thought .
Many years ago someone with a police/lawyer background said that while we sleep safely in our homes at night there are people up at Casemates (oops, 'Westgate') who are awake at night figuring how they're going to rip us off when they get out .
'Crime free Bermuda ..' HA !
How about the courts do their sworn duty to the public and lock away repeat offenders for longer times! Some of these crack heads are laughing at you soft a$$ judges and playin' the system to the hilt. Merry Christmas to all of the law abiding people of this beautiful island we call home!!
I agree. Three strikes, you're out mate! Well, if a man can brutally murder someone, get "life" in prison and then be walking around enjoying his freedom within fifteen years then a thief is hardly a top priority.
Merry Christmas Truth.
Thanks for the kick in the a$$.
Well. This is not on. Bps thank you for the heads up. I personally advise a go pro installed fore and aft inside all vehicles set time frame of departure to and from properties... it will capture image of any and all unfamiliar with said neiborhood and near property... if there are beer tins and such near property care in picking it up, place it with pencil into a plastic bag it might suit you... be aware of your surroundings and be vigilant.
Bps please be aware of all evolving algorithmic activities concerning this behaviour.
I leave more door open. What ever that means to a thief, for some reason he would not come in. I wonder why?
It seems like every year the commissioner gives a summary of crime in Bermuda and politicians highlight improvements. I guess 20% increase in burglaries will be worded carefully in the summary next year. Why did the BPS wait to Xmas to announce an obvious serious trend. If they were more proactive, maybe we could have avoided some victims. Why did neighborhood watch initiatives stop? Versus how many crimes were committed, how about we publish the number of criminals the BPS actually caught over the same period. Any? Now there is a statistic the people of Bermuda would love to know. Or do we just use the same comment for every crime..."if anyone has any information about this crime, please call". As usual in Bermuda, no one is accountable for real performance. People just keep their jobs and get to look forward to the lucrative retirement benefits. I am reminded that the BPS mission statement is "making bermuda safer". Tough to believe we are trending in a direction to support that statement.