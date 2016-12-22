Photos: Premier & Minister Visit Island’s Seniors

December 22, 2016 | 2 Comments

In keeping with the tradition of extending goodwill this time of year, Premier Michael Dunkley and Minister Jeanne Atherden recently spent some time with Bermuda’s seniors at various locations around the Island.

Earlier this month, the Premier attended seniors Christmas luncheons at St. Paul’s Centennial Hall, St. Mary’s Church and Admiralty House. This morning [Dec 22], the Premier – who was joined by the Minister of Health and Seniors Jeanne Atherden – visited the Matilda Smith Williams’ and Westmeath rest homes.

During each of the occasions Premier Dunkley reflected on the importance the holiday season and expressed his thanks and appreciation to Bermuda’s seniors for their “great contributions to our Island”.


.

Premier Dunkley said, “This is a very special time of year which chronicles the birth of Jesus Christ. And it serves as an occasion to reflect upon the significance of what his birth symbolized – peace, compassion, humility and hope.

“During this holiday season, I’ve had the honour of spending some valuable time with our seniors. Certainly, they are among the most cherished members of our community and we should all be grateful for their wisdom and insight and their contribution to our Island.”

The Premier encouraged the community to reach out to our seniors this holiday season, particularly those who may not have family or loved ones to be with at this time of year.

The Premier continued, “Typically, this is an occasion when we enjoy our family and friends. But there are those in our community who are not as fortunate to be surrounded by loved ones, including some of the seniors in our community.

“So as we celebrate this festive season, my plea to Bermuda would be to embrace those seniors who may be facing this season alone. The holidays represent a time of giving, making connections and creating memories. And the giving of our time is such a generous and compassionate way to show our appreciation to our seniors.”

Comments (2)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    December 22, 2016

    After treating them like S!@# !!!!!!!!!!

  2. Takbir Karriem Sharrieff says:
    December 23, 2016

    Good ending to the year and a good start to the new year.After Police with riot gear pepper spraying many of our senior citizens for peacefully demonstrating their right to assembly at the house of Assembly.Use of force ,,,,by our Police ,,,Service,,,,is outmoded archaic and vexatious.Intelligent Authorities look for better ways to deal with conflict.A bandaid to trying to heal an ugly wound,in our Public Relations.Old British Beaureguard Tactics,,,in 2016.Let them come again with those antiquated tactics. They will be in for a shock.And a,New Year to Remember.Waiting.!

