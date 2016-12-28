Robbery In Hamilton: Suspect Steals iPhone

A suspect riding a motorcycle accosted an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in Hamilton yesterday [Dec 27], escaping with a blue iPhone.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:40am on Tuesday, December 27th police officers received a report of a robbery at the junction of Church Street and Burnaby Street in the City of Hamilton.

“It appears that an unknown black male described as approximately 6 feet tall of slim build wearing black clothing and a black helmet riding a white motorcycle accosted an 18 year old Pembroke man and an 18 year old St. George’s woman on another motorcycle stopped at the traffic light.

“No one was injured. However, the suspect made good his escape with a blue iPhone 5. Inquiries regarding this incident continue and CCTV is being examined to assist investigators.

“Additionally, any witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit on 247-1744.”

