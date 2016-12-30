St Paul Church “Disheartened” By Permit Refusal
The Officers and members of St Paul AME Church said they are “profoundly disheartened by the Bermuda Government’s decision to deny our Pastor, the Reverend Nicholas Genevieve Tweed’s work permit renewal” and they “feel utterly betrayed by the Government.”
“In 2012, Pastor Nicholas Genevieve Tweed was appointed to St Paul A.M.E. Church by The Rt. Rev. Gregory G.M. Ingram, the Presiding Bishop of the First Episcopal District of the AME Church,” a statement said.
“Since his appointment, Pastor Tweed has rejuvenated the church ministry. He has led our church with enthusiasm, compassion and most of all sound Biblical teaching. He has been a committed servant to his congregation and to the wider community.
“Pastor Tweed has led the congregation in Prayer, Bible study, Discipleship and ministering to the needs of members of the church and the community. Our Wednesday feeding programme and student scholarship awards have all increased under his leadership.
“He has been a true servant leader. He has carried out all his duties of ministering to his congregation with great care, to grieving families, to the sick and shut in, performing weddings and baptisms.
“He was appointed by the Bishop as deputy chair to manage Matilda Smith Williams Seniors’ Residence and his leadership has served to stabilize and improve the operation of the residence.
“Our youth ministry has grown under his leadership, young people are serving and more visible in ministry at St Paul. They are devastated by this decision. The message that the Government sent will resonate for years to come. But we as a congregation will remain steadfast in our conviction and our faith.
“Martin Luther King Jr. in his Letter from the Birmingham Jail stated ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.’ What has been done to the membership of St Paul and to the AME Church of Bermuda is an injustice.
“This is an attack on the faith community, Bishops, Elders, Pastors, and Reverends are called to serve and are called to speak out when there is injustice. When their voices are silenced there is a missing message of compassion, wisdom and justice that needs to be heard.
“The Government has stated that the Church has been a place of refuge, safety and renewal, their words are hollow to us as we close out 2016 and enter a new year without our beloved servant leader and Pastor, Reverend Nicholas Genevieve Tweed.”
Surely the Church preaches following the rules governing law and order--no?
If Reverend Tweet was/is so critical to the Church community then why wouldn't the Church's administration do everything to ensure compliance with the country's immigration rules to keep Rev. Tweed on board?
Something just doesn't seem right with this story....
Why wasn't an application that was complete and accurate submitted--if that had been the case--this would not be an issue, regardless of how things were done in the past.
Reeks of politics and once again the community suffers at the hands of those hell bent on making a point.
Sad Bermuda, very sad.
Why do the church officers refuse to answer questions about the non-advertising of the position and other issues noted by the ministry that led to this final decision?
i think i'm going to just tell TCD to pass and renew my car next year without taking it down. Or ask for my pasport to be renewed without photos and half a form. What do AME find so hard about fill out for correctly, and follwoing the rules for advertising the post? Purposly not following the rules isn't the teachings of the Lord that I learnt.
OBA send tweedy home with all the other contract workers and tell the church pray some more.
So where is the church's consent to allow the facts of the application process to be shared with the public if they feel so betrayed?
This statement by the Church is utterly ridiculous. Rev Tweed may be many things to many people, but one thing he is not for sure and that is he does not pay attention to the rules and neither do you AME Church. Bermuda is for Bermudians first and foremost.
"The position was not advertised despite repeated requests by the Department to do so, and the actual application was incomplete and contained inaccuracies."
Complete the application correctly. Until then, stop with the theatrics.