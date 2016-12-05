‘Locals Only Offer’ For America’s Cup Tickets

Bermuda residents have the opportunity to buy tickets for the 35th America’s Cup at a reduced rate, with the organisers saying they have “provided this locals-only offer to ensure that anyone who lives in Bermuda can experience the sporting spectacle at some stage of the month-long event.”

“Tickets will be sold online at www.americascup.com from Friday, December 9. A full range of tickets are available with options to suit every need. The Bermuda public will be offered tickets at 25 to 50 percent less than the standard price for entrance to the America’s Cup Village for all Qualifier Races, scheduled for May 26 to June 3,” the ACBDA said.

“The ticket categories are listed below and passes are available that will give access to the America’s Cup Village on every race day, every weekday, every weekend or just one weekend. If availability allows, upgrade tickets will be available through the ticketing office on location and family day tickets will also be available.

Spectator Experience Ticketing Options

The America’s Cup Village, the heart of all the action in 2017

Grandstand seats, offering unrivalled views of the stadium-style racing action as it unfolds on Bermuda’s Great Sound

Official Spectator Boats, enabling America’s Cup fans who want to be on the water to enjoy a front row position right on the edge of the racecourse

Longtail Lounge hospitality, one of the best VIP experiences in Bermuda, providing relaxed views of the Great Sound in a perfect hospitality setting

Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, promising a lively atmosphere, delicious buffet lunches and fantastic views of the finish line

Private Boat Registration, giving boat owners the chance to enjoy all the 35th America’s Cup action from the comfort of their own vessels, right next to the racecourse itself

The America’s Cup Village

The ABCDA said, “Tickets to the America’s Cup Village give access to the custom-built, nine-acre site which will boast live entertainment, views of the racecourse finish line, ‘dock-out’ shows and sailor signing sessions throughout the event schedule.

“Overlooking the iconic Great Sound and showcasing the best of Bermuda’s food and beverage vendors, this family-friendly site will also be home to an America’s Cup merchandise store and a dedicated Kids Zone.

“The America’s Cup Village will provisionally be open between 11am and 5pm throughout most days of the event schedule, enabling visitors to soak up the atmosphere before racing commences at approximately 2pm.

“A range of ticket prices will be on offer, with prices starting at $10 and with various discounts available for Bermuda residents. Tickets for children under the age of 13 will be 50% off and there is no charge for children two years old and under.

Grandstand Seats

“Tickets to the grandstands will enable fans to soak up the vibrant atmosphere of the America’s Cup Village before enjoying the fast action racing from the comfort and convenience of their own waterside grandstand seats, with preferred access to delicious local food and beverages.

“Grandstand tickets include entry into the America’s Cup Village. Keep up with the race action through large screens and live commentary, enjoying one of the best views ever of America’s Cup racing as the boats fly towards the finish line, right in front of their seats.

“Grandstand seating is available every race day and prices range with tickets starting at just $70

Official Spectator Boats

“Take to the water from Hamilton or Dockyard and experience the thrills and spills of America’s Cup racing from a fantastic front row position right on the edge of the racecourse. Spectator Boat ticket holders enjoy three hours onboard on the Great Sound, up close to the action as it unfolds in front of them and on TV around the world. Each boat is equipped with live radio racing commentary, with food and beverages available for purchase onboard. Prices start from $150 for an adult ticket on a fleet of motor cruisers and catamarans.

Longtail Lounge VIP Hospitality

“One of the best America’s Cup VIP experiences will be found at the Longtail Lounge in the America’s Cup Village. Guests will relax in informal waterside surroundings and enjoy a complimentary bar and delicious assisted service buffet lunch. The open air private viewing deck will be perfect for watching the boats fly towards the finish line and with screens throughout the Longtail Lounge, there’s no excuse for missing a minute of the action.

Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar

“See and be seen in the lively atmosphere of the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar. With a raised viewing terrace and striking views over the Great Sound, tickets include a delicious buffet lunch and official America’s Cup merchandise.

“Located within the America’s Cup Village and provisionally open from 11am until 5pm, tickets to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar start from $150.

Private Boat Registration

“If you’re planning to take your own boat out to enjoy America’s Cup action, you’ll have access to the designated spectator zone of the racecourse. Throughout every race, up-to-date information and commentary will be shared with all registered boats, giving them incredible views of the action on the same water on which the teams will be battling it out for the oldest trophy in international sport. Flags are $35 for boats up to 40 feet and boats 40 to 80 feet are $15 per foot.

“On May 26th the events start with the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, with all six America’s Cup teams competing in a double round robin series of match races. That preliminary round of racing will conclude on Saturday 3rd June, when one team will drop out of the reckoning and Oracle Team USA, the Defenders of the America’s Cup, will stand back from the next round, the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs.

“Featuring four teams, the prelude to the main event will run from Sunday 4th June until Monday 12th June, by which time the identity will be known of the team to challenge Oracle Team USA for the America’s Cup.

“The America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton will run from Saturday 17th June to Tuesday 27th June in a first to seven points race program, with the official Challenger and Oracle Team USA, the Defender, fighting it out in front of thousands of fans in Bermuda and millions more worldwide on TV and online.

“Simply put, tickets to the 2017 America’s Cup will grant access to an incredible sports spectacle that will be written into the annals of sporting history.”

* All details correct at time of publication but may be subject to change

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports