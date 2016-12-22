Two Visitors Remain In Hospital After Emergency

December 22, 2016 | 3 Comments

Officers from the Drug Unit continue their inquiries into a “reported medical emergency” which resulted in two visitors, aged 25 and 35, being hospitalized,

A police spokesperson said, “At last check earlier today [Thursday, December 22nd] the visiting 25-year-old Canadian woman involved in a reported medical emergency at the Hamilton Princess hotel Tuesday afternoon was recovering in stable condition at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“In addition a 35-year-old Canadian man, also a visitor to the island, was in stable condition on a general ward receiving treatment in relation to the same incident.

“Enquiries continue by officers of the Drug Unit.”

Comments (3)

  1. Terry says:
    December 22, 2016

    Moose mules.
    Enjoy

  2. Point boy says:
    December 22, 2016

    Moderation! Get well.

    I like a beer and a burn. Simple

  3. Truth is killin' me... says:
    December 22, 2016

    Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?

