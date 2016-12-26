Photos & Video: Gombeys Out On Boxing Day

As has been the tradition for many years, the Gombeys are out making their rounds on Boxing Day today [Dec 26], helping the island celebrate the holiday season.

The island’s preeminent folk art, Gombeys traditionally span the island on Boxing Day and other holidays with the groups growing larger through the day as Bermudians start following along and dancing to the rhythmic beat of the drums.

