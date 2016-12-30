Video: Bermuda Featured On The Today Show

Bermuda was recently featured on the Today Show as one of the top travel trends for 2017, with Travel + Leisure’s Jacqueline Gifford highlighting not only the island’s proximity to the American eastern seaboard, but also the upcoming America’s Cup.

Ms Gifford said, “Bermuda: it’s so easy to get to, especially from the east coast. It’s only a ninety minute flight from New York City.”



“For 2017 they’ve got a lot of big things going on; they’re actually going to be host to the 35th America’s Cup. That’s the famous international sailing regatta.

“Teams from all around the world are going to be there. The island is just really excited about that. There have been a lot of hotel openings.”

“The Hamilton Princess which is a beautiful hotel, they just went through $100 million renovation. They added a marina, a pool, and they have a new restaurant from Southern chef Marcus Samuelsson.”

