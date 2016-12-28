Visitor Still In ICU After Rental Cycle Collision

A visitor – believed to be a 48-year-old American man – injured in a rental cycle collision on Saturday [Dec 24] remains in the ICU in stable condition.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 11.00pm on Saturday, December 24th police and first responders attended a reported single vehicle rental cycle crash on South Road in Warwick near the junction with Ocean Sands Road.

“It appears that the rider, believed to be a 48-year-old American man, struck the median.

“The visitor was transported via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which did not appear to be serious at the scene.

“However, he was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition.

“At last check this morning [Dec 28] he remained warded in the ICU in the same condition.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses that have not already come forward should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News