Zeiko Lewis Invited To MLS Player Combine

Bermudian footballer Zeiko Lewis — who plays for Boston College — has been invited to participate in the 2017 Adidas MLS Player Combine from January 8-12 in Los Angeles.

According to Boston College’s website, “Lewis is one of 53 Division I collegiate players invited to the five-day camp. All invited players will be eligible for selection in the 2017 SuperDraft presented by Adidas which will take place January 13 at the LA Convention Center.

“A committee of MLS coaches and NCAA Division I coaches from every conference selected the invitees, all of whom completed their college eligibility this season.

“Lewis earned All-ACC accolades in all four seasons he played at Boston College. He earned All-ACC First Team honors as a senior and was a three-time second team member. He also won ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2013.

“As a senior, the Pembroke, Bermuda, product led Boston College with seven goals, five assists and 19 points. He ranked sixth in the ACC in points, eighth in goals and ninth in assists.

“He shined in the postseason, scoring all four BC goals in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. He scored three times in the ACC Championship, leading the Eagles to the semifinals, and then scored the lone goal in a 1-0 opening round win against Fordham in the NCAA Tournament.

“Lewis finished his career as the all-time assist leader at Boston College with 27. He also ranks sixth in career points [63] and 10th in goals [18].”

