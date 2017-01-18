67% Do Not Support Blocking Access To House

Global Research conducted a poll to measure public opinion regarding the events of December 2nd, and 67% of respondents stated they believed that “the right to protest peacefully does not give protesters the right to break the law and to block access to the House of Assembly”.

The company said the poll was conducted between December 11 – 15 2016, “with 400 registered voters who have an intention of voting in the next general election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.9%.”

When respondents were asked whether “the right to protest peacefully includes the right of protesters to block access to the House of Assembly” or whether “the right to protest peacefully does not give protesters the right to break the law and to block access to the House of Assembly” two-thirds stated they believed that “the right to protest peacefully does not give protesters the right to break the law and to block access to the House of Assembly”.

Chart provided of the results based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender & age:

