67% Do Not Support Blocking Access To House
Global Research conducted a poll to measure public opinion regarding the events of December 2nd, and 67% of respondents stated they believed that “the right to protest peacefully does not give protesters the right to break the law and to block access to the House of Assembly”.
The company said the poll was conducted between December 11 – 15 2016, “with 400 registered voters who have an intention of voting in the next general election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.9%.”
When respondents were asked whether “the right to protest peacefully includes the right of protesters to block access to the House of Assembly” or whether “the right to protest peacefully does not give protesters the right to break the law and to block access to the House of Assembly” two-thirds stated they believed that “the right to protest peacefully does not give protesters the right to break the law and to block access to the House of Assembly”.
Chart provided of the results based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender & age:
I always wonder with these polls who they are asking. Not that I agree nor disagree with the results but I would like to know if they are surveying people with the right to vote in Bermuda or just anyone who will respond?
disregard as I see my question has actually been answered for once!
Physically stopping people is not peaceful.
Sometimes breaking laws is required for change. Slavery was legal until it wasn't... Segregation was fought by breaking laws. What if Rosa Parks stood up on that bus?
Hopefully that's food for thought...
Slavery and segregation have nothing to do with an airport development.
Your false moral equivalence has no place in this argument and exemplifies the weakness of your argument for this issue.
your quoted events are very very different to what these 'protestors' claim to be so upset over.
And if it was a civil rights issue I agree. The airport does not fall under this remit.
After Hayward's comments, the policing needs to be proactive to ensure the gates aren't blocked.
The question is asking do you know the law. Not your opinion.
Incredulous following the amount of press coverage identifying that indeed a peaceful protest would not involved blocking rights to access.
Conclusion 33% of those surveyed either cannot read, think they are above the law, have cognitive issues, or guessed.