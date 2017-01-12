“If the PSC Regulations 2016 are not revoked, the senior most officers of the public service will report to the Public Service Commission,” the BPSU said today, adding that this means “the Public Service of Bermuda will be reporting, directly and indirectly, to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the United Kingdom.”

The Union said that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments are “eager to have this matter resolved quickly, and call on the Governor and Premier to address the revocation order immediately.”

The statement from the BPSU said, “As members of the Bermuda Public Service, senior civil servants called on the Governor, Mr. John Rankin and the Premier of Bermuda, The Hon. Michael Dunkley, JP, MP to state categorically when the Public Service Commission Regulations, which were published in the daily newspaper on 7th December 2016, will be revoked.

“In making the call, the senior civil service management staff, which comprises Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments, have demanded full transparency and openness in the process.

“The Union reiterated that following a meeting on 1oth January 2017 with the Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments of the Public Service, our members tasked the Bermuda Public Services Union [”the Union"] with determining a way forward to address this issue – if the revocation of the Public Service Commission Regulations Amendments 2016 [”PSC Regulations 2016”] did not occur in a timely manner.

“The Union also stressed that the Premier, the Hon. Michael Dunkley stated publicly that the PSC Regulations 2016 were published in error on at least three occasions and that it will be revoked.

“More than a month has passed since the PSC Regulations 2016 were gazetted and to date Bermuda citizens have not seen the revocation order.

“The Union reinforced that the key arguments for the revocation are as follows:

“On 7th December 2016, without prior notice to the Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments, a revision to the Public Service Commission Regulations appeared in the daily newspaper in the midst of the consultation process.

“Additionally, the version of the PSC Regulations 2016 that was published did not contain the amendments that were approved by Cabinet, nor was that version seen and approved by the senior managers.”

“The main concern is that the consultation process had not been completed and the PSC Regulations 2016 lay out new reporting lines for the Head of the Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Deputy Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries which may be in contravention of the Bermuda Constitution Order 1968.”

“Effectively, if the PSC Regulations 2016 are not revoked, the senior-most officers of the public service will report to the Public Service Commission. The Commission members are appointed by the Governor, which in turn means, the Public Service of Bermuda will be reporting, directly and indirectly, to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the United Kingdom.”

“The Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments are asking for the full consultation process to be completed with meaningful dialogue and full transparency on the changes to the PSC Regulations 2016 together with an agreed completion timeline.”

“The senior officers endorse the continuous improvement of services to the Government and people of Bermuda. They fully support and encourage openness and frank discussions during the consultation of these important changes for the public service.”

“To achieve the goal of raising the standard of performance, they want to see the removal of Clause 8 of the Amendment Regulations [new sections 22A, 228 and 22C] and replace it with provisions that ensure:

“the United Kingdom does not have control over the Bermuda Public Service;

“the programme and policy agenda of the Government of the day is included in the performance objectives of the Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service;

“the Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service remains responsible for the management of the Public Service and for setting performance objectives for Permanent Secretaries. Permanent Secretaries, in turn, will set the objectives for Heads of Departments, and so on;

“Ministers who are responsible for creating policy, will not be involved in the process of setting objectives for Permanent Secretaries, but will be consulted during the Permanent Secretaries’ performance appraisals; and

“the report of the Public Service Commission on the performance of the Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries will be provided to the Governor, Premier, Cabinet Secretary and the Head of the Civil Service.”

“The Union emphasised that, “The Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments are eager to have this matter resolved quickly, and call on the Governor and Premier to address the revocation order immediately.”

