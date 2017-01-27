Section Of Harbour Rd To Close On Weekends

In order to faciliate ongoing emergency repair work on a water main, a section of Harbour Road in Paget will be closed on weekends.

A police spokesperson said, “Members of the public are reminded that Bermuda Waterworks Limited will continue carrying out emergency repair work to their water main on Harbour Road this weekend.

“To facilitate the repairs a section of Harbour Road Paget, between Pomander Road and Lovers Lane, will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.

“Police officers will assist with traffic management from 2pm until 8pm Saturday [January 28th].

“Diversions will be in effect for that area during the weekend, but that stretch of road will re-open weekdays for regular use by commuters.

“Meanwhile this Sunday’s road paving by Ministry of Public Works personnel, scheduled to continue in stages along a section of South Road Paget from south round-a-bout to the junction of Middle Road and Valley Road Paget, has been postponed.”

Read More About

Category: All