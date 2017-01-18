Part Of Harbour Rd To Be Closed On Weekends

Commencing this weekend, a section of Harbour Road — between Pomander Road and Lovers Lane — will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians during the weekend for the next five weeks in order to allow emergency repair work to take place.

A police spokesperson said, “Members of the public are advised that commencing this weekend [Saturday 21st January], Bermuda Waterworks Limited will be carrying out emergency repair work to their water main on Harbour Road.

“To facilitate the repairs it is anticipated that a section of Harbour Road, between Pomander Road and Lovers Lane, will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians during the weekend for the next five weeks.

“However, that stretch of road will re-open weekdays for use by commuters.

“The project is scheduled to start early each Saturday morning and finish late each Sunday afternoon or early evening – subject to weather conditions.

“Relevant signage will be placed in the surrounding area and motorists in particular are advised to plan ahead and take alternate routes as necessary.”

