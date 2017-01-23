Sub Post Offices To Close 8am-10am Tomorrow

All sub post offices on the island will close tomorrow [Jan 24] from 8.00am to 10.00am due to a staff meeting, with the General Post Office to continue operating as usual.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Post Office [BPO] wishes to advise the public that all sub post offices will be closed between 8am and 10am on Tuesday morning [January 24, 2017] due to a staff meeting.

“However, the operating hours for the General Post Office, which is located on Church Street in Hamilton, will not be affected and that location will open for business at 8am as usual.

“The BPO regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for its continued support.”

