Bermuda Restaurant Weeks Expands Into Lunch

Bermuda Restaurant Weeks is now serving lunch, a first for the six year-old tourism culinary promotion. Meantime, the dinner line-up has expanded over last year with 50 participating restaurants – the most ever.

Bermuda Restaurant Weeks, put on by the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA], kicks off next week, running from Thursday, January 12th to Friday, February 3rd, 2017.

“Each year Bermuda Restaurant Weeks grows in participation and popularity and, once again, we believe we are set up for just the right amount of growth,” said Pat Phillip-Fairn, the BTA’s Chief Product and Experiences Development Officer.

“We’re adding lunch, which brings additional small businesses into the promotion and gives consumers a lower price point. Simultaneously, we slightly increased the price points on dinner menus, which is welcome news for establishments that have been Restaurant Weeks participants since the beginning, battling rising costs year after year.”

A dish prepared in the kitchen of The Waterlot Inn, a Restaurant Weeks participant

“Two-course lunch menus will be priced at $22 and available at 15 local restaurants,” the BTA said.

“Fifty restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus with three price tiers at $32, $42 and $52. Each category has increased by $3. It’s the first price increase in the history of Bermuda Restaurant Weeks.

“Menus and pricing details for participating restaurants can be found online at foodies.bm and also accessed through the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s website. Foodies.bm is a new partner for 2017 and is consistent with the BTA’s commitment to bring more local entrepreneurs into the tourism economy.

“Meantime, the BTA has brought back the People’s Choice Award, allowing diners to vote for the restaurant they feel best incorporates local food culture in their menus. Voting will take place online at foodies.bm. In 2015 and 2016, Muse was the People’s Choice Award-winner and said it proved to be an excellent marketing vehicle for driving customers through their door.

“This year, 32 restaurants have chosen to offer Bermuda-inspired menus, making themselves eligible for the People’s Choice Award. During the course of the campaign diners who vote for their people’s choice qualify for the chance to have the BTA pick up the tab for their next Restaurant Weeks meal. It’s also possible to be a randomly selected winner for sharing your Restaurant Weeks dining experience on social media using #BermudaRW.”

Mrs Phillip-Fairn said: “Consistently we focus on raising the profile of Bermuda’s food culture. It’s the reason we have the People’s Choice Award and it’s why this promotion is designed to stimulate spending in the hospitality sector.

“We are very proud of the way visitors and locals respond to Restaurant Weeks every year and now, with these exciting additions, we hope 2017 will be the best year yet.”

