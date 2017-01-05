Update On Caroline Bay Marina Construction

An update has been provided regarding construction progress at the Caroline Bay Marina, with all marina services to be “installed and completed between the end of February and mid-March,” while the resort is scheduled to open in 2018.

A spokesperson said, “Caroline Bay Marina is located in the Little Sound on the Morgan’s Point Development, in close proximity to the America’s Cup racing in the Great Sound. The marina will offer roughly 2,340 linear feet of dock space available for 30 + super yachts docked Med style on the perimeter docks.

“Opening in March 2017, Caroline Bay Marina will be the heart of the largest resort and recreational lifestyle development in Bermuda history. The state of the art marina will berth some 23 Super-yachts in excess of 200 feet, a half dozen more 100 footers and another dozen smaller yachts.

“The resort, scheduled to open in 2018, will feature a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Resort, over 100 branded residences, several restaurants, a world class spa and luxury boutiques.”

Yachts are scaled to 200′ in this rendering:

“Also, the full service marina will provide berths available for 80 smaller vessels from 20 feet in length to 80 feet. Please that note Caroline Bay Marina has berths for superyacht tenders, as well.

“The main southern wave attenuator [720 feet] is being installed while the eastern section [458 feet] is expected to be completed by the end of January 2017. This will mark the completion of the docks and finger piers. All marina services including electricity will be installed and completed between the end of February and mid-March.

“For those who have been inquiring, we are pleased to announce that we will be fully ready to take bookings/reservations within the next two weeks. We will send out another e-mail notification when this portion of our website has been completed.

“A main attraction for Caroline Bay Marina guests during late May and June for the 2017 America’s Cup Races will be the superyacht Arabella, a 157-foot sailing yacht. She will provide access for our marina clients to watch the races right on the race course during race days.

“Arabella will also be available to provide local cruises, cuisine and drinks hosted by local Caroline Bay executives and other special invited guests.”

The superyacht Arabella:

“Caroline Bay Marina is a full service marina offering electricity, water, black water pump out, dock support and dock coordination, security, telecommunications, customs clearance and immigration assistance, trash disposal, provisioning, concierge services, fuel for vessels and tenders, and VIP access to the America’s Cup race course aboard the Arabella.

“Caroline Bay Marina will host a number of exciting events throughout May and June 2017. These events include, but are not limited to concerts, happy hours, dinner shows, golf tournaments and so much more. The official event schedule will be released in February 2017.

“The main attraction during the June 2017 America’s Cup Races will be Arabella, a 157-foot sailing yacht that we have secured to provide access for our marina clients to watch the race right on the race course during race days.

“Arabella will also be available to provide local cruises, cuisine and drinks hosted by local Caroline Bay executives and other special invited guests. All clients and guests will be able to participate in non-racing day activities and events unless otherwise indicated.

The 720-foot main wave attenuator / docks are now being installed:

“Caroline Bay Marina is a full service marina and the largest marina project ever to be undertaken in Bermuda. In addition to the marina, the Caroline Bay complex will also include a major residential and hotel development with the first phase of the development to be completed towards the end of 2018.

“The Marina, will be completed in March 2017, and will provide the perfect location for superyachts visiting during the America’s Cup events.

“The marina will also play an integral role in providing marina space for residents at the new Caroline Bay development and will continue to provide space for superyachts and yachts of all sizes planning visits to Bermuda in the future.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News