BPS Arrive In Cayman For Shooting Investigation

Officers from the Bermuda Police Service have arrived in the Cayman Islands to assist in an investigation following a man being shot and killed by Cayman police on Friday morning.

The Cayman News Service said “Two officers from the Bermuda Police Service have arrived on island and assumed control of the investigation into the circumstances of the death of Norval Maconia Barrett, who was shot and killed by police on Friday morning.

“The RCIPS confirmed Barrett’s identity Monday, though it was already widely known that the man gunned down at a home in Windsor Park, George Town, was the 34-year-old Jamaican man, as the police had previously issued a release warning that he was believed to be here in Cayman illegally and was likely armed and dangerous.

“The Bermuda officers will now lead an independent inquiry into the events that led to Barrett’s death. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne stated last week that no deadlines have been placed on the investigation.”

The Cayman Compass report, “Officers from the Bermuda Police Service arrived in Cayman over the weekend to conduct an independent review of Friday’s shooting, Mr. Byrne said, to ensure ‘transparency and independence.’

“It has been the practice in recent years for police departments in the overseas territories to conduct such investigations of high-profile incidents.”

