BTA CEO Kevin Dallas On Need For New Airport
“Bermuda requires a partner with deep relationships with airlines and a track record of successful route development to work alongside our existing team,” according to Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas.
Mr. Dallas said, “First impressions matter, and there is no denying that the current facilities at LF Wade International Airport set the wrong first impression. We welcome visitors, including a rising number of first time visitors, through a gateway that does not reflect our status as a first-world country and destination.
“Bermudians are a rightfully proud people and our current airport sends a message to our visitors, potential investors and our friends and families that is incompatible with who we are and how we see ourselves. They, and we, deserve better.
“At the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] we have a bold vision for the future of Bermuda that we believe all Bermudians can and should rally around. We see the continuous growth in visitor arrivals during 2016 as the start of something big – as our Chairman David Dodwell wrote recently, “the buzz is back” – but sustaining our momentum requires continuous ongoing investment.
“Sustained growth in tourism will create new jobs in hotels, retail and hospitality-related services. Those jobs and the money spent locally by more visitors will generate additional income for Bermudian families, dues for our unions, and revenue for the Bermuda Government, which can reduce our debt and be redirected to the services our community sorely needs – a better education system for our children, better care for our seniors.
“There is no other component of the island’s economy that can affect this kind of change on a near-term basis. If so much of the economic future of our country is dependent on tourism then it only makes good business sense, and good common sense, to invest in one of the most important tourism assets we possess: our airport.
“The investment we need to make is not just in physical buildings. An often overlooked point in the current debate over redevelopment of the airport is that our partners need to be more than airport builders.
“Bermuda requires a partner with deep relationships with airlines and a track record of successful route development to work alongside our existing team. Such a partner will be invaluable to Bermuda as we seek to grow our airlift supply to keep pace with rising demand. Connections to new cities, and more competition on existing routes, will deliver convenience and cost benefits for visitors and residents alike.
“There is an urgency to act now. The current proposal includes a plan to ‘fix’ our existing facilities in time for the 2017 season and the America’s Cup while a new terminal is built. But more importantly, we should act now because Bermuda’s economy is entirely reliant on a functioning airport.
“Imagine the impact on tourism, and the economy more widely, if the airport was unexpectedly inoperable. The weak state of the existing buildings and the fact that it’s defenceless in a statistically probable storm are unacceptable risks to our future, and those risks are amplified the longer we delay.
“The economic recovery that tourism is driving is underway and while the benefits have not yet been felt across our community, the path for them is the clearest we’ve seen in decades. Risking our progress at this critical point in our history and jeopardising our own prosperity would be irresponsible. Let’s give ourselves what we deserve.”
The United Kingdom is the primary reason we do not have more flights serving the island... They hold the monopoly (biritish airways) on connecting Bermuda to the other side of the world.
Do we really expect the new BTA CEO to speak out against the current government and their plans? Let's be serious.
He speaks of the need for a new airport, but for all the wrong reasons. He hasn't mentioned the workers who are working in "deplorable conditions". It is all about the aesthetics and making it pleasing to the visitor. But he should well know that how an airport looks is less important to a visitor than the full experience he or she will receive once through the airport.
Mr. Dallas might want to talk to Minister Cannonier about paving the roads, cutting back hedges, fixing the causeway. Perhaps something can be done about the landfill full of trashed cars. Where does that fit in the plans?
This op-ed is a cookie cutter endorsement of the government's airport plan. Yet it doesn't check all the boxes. It is interesting that Mr. Dallas has decided to enter the fray in this way.
Has anybody spouting this 'we need a new airport to attract more visitors' rubbish actually seen Cayman Islands airport? It's a fraction in size and looks worse than ours yet they still manage to get significantly more visitors than us!!
Someone recently went to Fiji and their airport was garbage. You think that stopped people from traveling there? Why would it when you don't STAY IN THE AIRPORT!
Stop trying to act like our tourism numbers would rise because we have a nice airport.
We can definitely do repair work on the airport and make a better deal than 30 years. but the OBA have an agenda with this airport deal and we ain't buying it!
Cayman Island is laughing at us because we are being taken for fools. And the OBA don't care about that either.
Mr. Dallas like others have it wrong we do not NEED a new airport we WANT a new airport.
Thank you Mr. Dallas. Along with the Bermuda Hotel Association and BTA the voices of the major stakeholders are important for all Bermudians to understand how necessary this is to our futures.
Kevin, in all fairness both parties agree that we need a new airport but they disagree on how to get it done. You have some catching up to do.....