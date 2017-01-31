Burt: ‘PLP Reiterates Its Call For Full Disclosure’

“MPs still have not received critical financial details,” Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said, as the Airport Project Agreement provided to MPs is “missing Schedule 27, which contains the Financial Model of this ‘Public Private Partnership.”

Mr Burt said, “MPs still have not received critical financial details of the Airport Privatisation, despite public assurances from the Minister of Finance. If there is ‘nothing to hide’ as Minister Richards said on Sunday, he must make good on his pledge to share all financial details with MPs.

“The Project Agreement provided to MPs is missing Schedule 27, which contains the Financial Model of this ‘Public Private Partnership’. The PLP reiterates its call for full disclosure of the contract details to ensure that MPs know what they are voting for.”

Earlier today, Speaker of the House Randolph Horton said the Government, Canadian Commercial Corporation [CCC] and Aecon agreed to release copies of the Draft Project Agreement to all Parliamentarians in advance of the Legislation’s debate in the House of Assembly.

“The business of the House of Assembly will resume, as scheduled, on Friday, 3rd February, 2017. However, debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 will be deferred to Friday, 10th February, 2017, to allow Members of the House sufficient time to read through and consider the Draft Project Agreement in advance of the debate,” the Speaker said.

