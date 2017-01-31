Burt: ‘PLP Reiterates Its Call For Full Disclosure’
“MPs still have not received critical financial details,” Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said, as the Airport Project Agreement provided to MPs is “missing Schedule 27, which contains the Financial Model of this ‘Public Private Partnership.”
Mr Burt said, “MPs still have not received critical financial details of the Airport Privatisation, despite public assurances from the Minister of Finance. If there is ‘nothing to hide’ as Minister Richards said on Sunday, he must make good on his pledge to share all financial details with MPs.
“The Project Agreement provided to MPs is missing Schedule 27, which contains the Financial Model of this ‘Public Private Partnership’. The PLP reiterates its call for full disclosure of the contract details to ensure that MPs know what they are voting for.”
Earlier today, Speaker of the House Randolph Horton said the Government, Canadian Commercial Corporation [CCC] and Aecon agreed to release copies of the Draft Project Agreement to all Parliamentarians in advance of the Legislation’s debate in the House of Assembly.
“The business of the House of Assembly will resume, as scheduled, on Friday, 3rd February, 2017. However, debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 will be deferred to Friday, 10th February, 2017, to allow Members of the House sufficient time to read through and consider the Draft Project Agreement in advance of the debate,” the Speaker said.
One of the shameful 20 , spreading his unprogressiveness and anti equality stance shame shame shame
Speaking of never receiving critical financial details! Perhaps blurt should give us the TAX payers the critical financial details on exactly where OUR missing MILLIONS went? And he can at the same time give us the critical financial details on why his plp over spent MILLIONS in cost over runs on all their infrastructure projects they created for Bermuda?
Replies like this are the most nonsensical. Whilst what the PLP did was wrong, how does it help the conversation going forward and what we are talking about now? The PLP is not in power anymore.
Wait a minute, you had you chance to read the document and opted not to, now you are complaining?
How much did the PLP disclose when they allowed an outside part y to construct and operate our hospital. how mush was and has been disclosed?
Never again will I vote Plp never.all in it for them selves
You know what Burt if you had spent 20% of the effort on 14 years of the PLP mistakes and over runs Bermuda may have been in the position to finance this ourselves. What happened a light switch went on and now you are the guru on sound financial responsibility......... You are getting boring please stop the quack , quack , quacking and call a press conference and apologize for 14 years of disasters and tell the public that you are experts at bad contracts and that is why you are being persistent because you are an expert in bad deals
Simple question
If your wife, husband, partner, sibling child or friend were buying a house or car with you acting as guarantor, would you ask about the amount you are potentially guaranteeing?
Or perhaps you would care to fully disclose why the PLP picked ProActive to build Berkeley - a new startup company with no track record at all. a company the disappeared soon after that project was over.
Why exactly was Berkeley $60 million over budget again? No extra buildings were built and school supplies did go up in price that much in two years? Please disclose!