Clarien Bank To Increase Base Lending Rates

Effective January 16, 2017, Clarien Bank Limited will be increasing its BMD$ personal base lending rate by 25 basis points [0.25%] from 3.75% to 4.00% and its BMD$ commercial base lending rate by 25 basis points [0.25%] from 4.00% to 4.25%.

“These increases are as a result of changes to the US Federal Reserve Rates in 2016,” a spokesperson said.

“Increases in rates are as outlined in the client lending agreement. The Bank will be issuing notices in the coming weeks to all lending clients regarding their repayment details.

“We continue to work with all of our clients on a regular basis to understand their current financial position, and encourage clients to contact their lending officer to discuss the changes to their repayment terms.”

Category: All, Business, News