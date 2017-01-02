College System Restored, Registration To Open

The Bermuda College network system — which was down last month resulting in a temporary suspension of computer-related operations — has been restored, and registration for the spring 2017 semester will resume on January 3, with the registration deadline extended one day to January 4th at 6pm.

“The Bermuda College Network System has been restored. The registration process for the spring 2017 semester will resume January 3 and 4,” a spokesperson said.

“Those still needing to register for classes are asked to come to the College when the College re-opens on Tuesday, January 3. Returning students can register online.

“The registration deadline has been extended one day to Wednesday, January 4 at 6p.m.

“The last day to register without incurring the late registration penalty is Friday, January 6.

“Late payment fees will be applied Monday, January 9 when classes resume.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, technology