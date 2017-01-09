Court Appearance Anticipated After Collision

January 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after a car was found overturned, unoccupied and partially submerged in waters along St. David’s Road, the police confirmed today.

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (1)

A police spokesperson said, “A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after the car she was believed to be driving was found overturned, unoccupied and partially submerged in waters along St. David’s Road in St. George’s around 4:45am Saturday, January 7th.

“‎There were no reported injuries and the damaged vehicle was later towed from the scene. Any witnesses that have not already come forward should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Car Overboard St David's Bermuda, January 7 2017 (4)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. bdabye says:
    January 9, 2017

    Looks like the back left tire was a spare.

    Like(1)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»