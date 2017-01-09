Court Appearance Anticipated After Collision

A court appearance is anticipated for a 31-year-old Paget woman after a car was found overturned, unoccupied and partially submerged in waters along St. David’s Road, the police confirmed today.

“‎There were no reported injuries and the damaged vehicle was later towed from the scene. Any witnesses that have not already come forward should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

