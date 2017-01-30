Cricket: Delray Rawlins Led England U19 Victory

Bermuda’s Delray Rawlins led the England Under 19 team to victory in their 1st Youth One Day International match against India Under 19’s at Mumbai.

India Under 19’s won the toss and sent England to bat, Rawlins scored 107 not out, Rawlins faced 88 deliveries, he hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his knock as they scored 256/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply England bowled India out for 233, with Rawlins returning figures of 10-0-46-2. To cap off his day Rawlins was on a hat-trick having taken two wickets with two balls and he also held onto two catches. Rawlins was named Man of the Match for his performance.

ESPN reported, “A sensational display of power-hitting from Delray Rawlins helped England recover from 126 for 6 to post 256, a total they defended by 23 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“Rawlins, a languid left-handed batsman who has previously represented Bermuda, hammered eight fours and five sixes in his 88-ball 107 to lead England’s stunning fightback. He followed that up with 2 for 46 from his 10 overs as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.”

England Inning

..51 [76] Harry Brook b Mayank Rawat

..00 [04] Max Holden c Het Patel b Kamlesh Nagarkoti

..03 [06] George Bartlett c Prithvi Shaw b Vivekanand Tiwari

..02 [16] Euan Woods c Het Patel b Kamlesh Nagarkoti

..37 [56] Ollie Pope LBW b Rahul Chahar

107 [88] Delray Rawlins Not Out

..09 [13] Tom Banton LBW b Abhishek Sharma

..26 [39] Matthew Fisher c Salman Khan b Abhishek Sharma

..06 [04] Aaron Beard Not Out

..15 Extras [1b-4lb-9w-1nb]

256 Total for 7 Wickets after 50 overs

Fall of Wickets: 1-2 [Holden], 2-7 [Bartlett], 3-13 [Woods], 4-98 [Pope], 5-106 [Brook], 6-126 [Banton], 7-242 [Fisher]

India Under 19 Bowlers

8.0-2-36-2 Kamlesh Nagarkoti

7.0-1-24-1 Vivekanand Tiwari

8.0-0-51-0 Yash Thakur

10.-0-52-2 Abhishek Sharma

10.-0-56-1 Rahul Chahar

7.0-0-32-1 Mayank Rawat

India Under 19’s Inning

..09 [22] Prithvi Shaw c Ollie Pope b Matthew Fisher

101 [87] Himanshu Rana c Ollie Pope b Henry Brookes

..29 [27] Shubman Gill c Tom Banton b Matthew Fisher

..04 [11] Abhishek Sharma c Delray Rawlins b Matthew Fisher

..08 [21] Salman Khan LBW Delray Rawlins

..00 [01] Mayank Rawat LBW Delray Rawlins

..20 [17] Het Patel c sub b Matthew Fisher

..37 [51] Kamlesh Nagarkoti c George Bartlett b Henry Brookes

..00 [04] Rahul Chahar c Delray Rawlins b Max Holden

..14 [14] Yash Thakur c Tom Banton b Max Holden

..01 [02] Vivekanand Tiwari Not Out

..10 Extras [4lb-6w]

233 Total All Out after 42.5 overs

Fall of Wickets: 1-32 [Shaw], 2-78 [Shubman Gill], 3-88 [Abhishek Sharma], 4-103 [Khan], 5-103 [Mayank Rawat], 6-138 [Patel], 7-198 [Rana], 8-209 [Chahar], 9-231 [Nagarkoti], 10-233 [Thakur]

England Under 19 Bowlers

10.-1-41-4 Matthew Fisher

6.0-0-35-0 Aaron Beard

6.0-0-29-2 Henry Brookes

4.0-0-31-0 Jack Blatherwick

10.-0-46-2 Delray Rawlins

5.5-0-42-2 Max Holden

1.0-0-05-0 Euan Woods

Umpires – UL Dubey and R Pandit

Match referee – S Chaturvedi

