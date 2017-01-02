Govt: Public School Opening Dates Reminder

The Department of Education issued a reminder about school opening dates, with secondary schools set to open on Tuesday [January 3], said that if public transportation is disrupted tomorrow morning, “all senior school students are to make their way to school as expected.”

The statement said, “The Department of Education is reminding parents and students of the school opening dates:

Secondary schools open tomorrow [January 3].

Middle, Primary and Preschools open on Wednesday [January 4].

“In the event of a disruption of public transportation tomorrow morning, all senior school students are to make their way to school as expected.”

