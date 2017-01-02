Govt: Public School Opening Dates Reminder
The Department of Education issued a reminder about school opening dates, with secondary schools set to open on Tuesday [January 3], said that if public transportation is disrupted tomorrow morning, “all senior school students are to make their way to school as expected.”
The statement said, “The Department of Education is reminding parents and students of the school opening dates:
- Secondary schools open tomorrow [January 3].
- Middle, Primary and Preschools open on Wednesday [January 4].
“In the event of a disruption of public transportation tomorrow morning, all senior school students are to make their way to school as expected.”
How the heck can students make their way to school as expected IF there is no public transport. This dosent make ANY sense to me. I don't see why both senior and primary school dosent start on the same day! Do they ever thing of the parents that have kids in senior and primary? Who is left to babysit? Correct me if I'm wrong there are NO camps for ONE day!