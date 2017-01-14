Planning Dept To Review Bermuda Plan 2008

The Ministry of the Environment has advised that the Department of Planning is conducting a review of the Bermuda Plan 2008 zonings and policies.

“Members of the public are invited to submit requests to rezone property or amend policies in the Bermuda Plan 2008,” a spokesperson said.

Requests should be submitted on a Rezoning Request form, which can be found on planning.gov.bm and emailed to jamarshall@gov.bm at the Department of Planning or submitted by hand to the Department of Planning, 5th Floor, Dame Lois Browne-Evans Building, 58 Court Street no later than Friday, 31 March 2017.”

