19-Year-Old Man Injured In Devonshire Shooting

[Updated] At approx 1:30 pm, police responded to the Cable Hill, Devonshire area to what we unofficially understand was a firearms incident. Multiple police units are on scene and Bernews understands that one person may have been injured and transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 3.08pm: A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:20pm today [Thursday, January 26th] police officers responded â€Žto a report of a shooting in the Cable Hill, Devonshire area.

“Details are limited at this time.

“However, it appears that a 19 year old Devonshire man was shot and injured.

“Initial information suggests that he was taken to the hospital for treatment of an arm injury, which is not believed to be life threatening.

“â€ŽPolice are appealing for witnesses or anyone that may have seen any suspicious activity, individuals or vehicles in the North Shore Road, Cable Hill Devonshire area around 1:20pm Thursday to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Category: All, Crime, News