Dolphin Quest Earns Humane Certification

American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, has granted Dolphin Quest its Humane Certified seal after it passed a rigorous third-party audit.

Dolphin Quest, with locations in Oahu, Hawaii, and Bermuda, joins a group of fewer than a dozen institutions worldwide to earn the program’s seal.

A spokesperson said, “The American Humane Conservation is the first certification program of its kind singularly dedicated to assuring the welfare and humane treatment of animals living in zoos and aquariums, and is based on comprehensive, evidence-based welfare standards, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, animal ethics, and conservation.

“The rigorous criteria exhaustively verify the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being, with areas of assessment including excellent health and housing; positive social interactions within groups of animals, as well as between animals and handlers; safe and stimulating environments, enriched with concern for factors such as appropriate lighting, sound levels, air and water quality; thermoregulation; and evidence of thorough preparation and protocols established to prevent and manage medical or operational emergencies.

“Adding to the program’s rigor, certification in the American Humane Conservation program is contingent upon the results of an independent, third-party audit.”

“We are excited and honored to have all three of our Dolphin Quest locations certified by American Humane,” says Dr. Rae Stone, Marine Mammal Veterinarian and Co-Founder of Dolphin Quest.

“No one loves dolphins more than we do, so this independent third-party review by the world’s most respected humane organization is an excellent affirmation by animal experts that our animals are humanely cared for and are thriving under Dolphin Quest’s care.”

“Dolphin Quest’s certification by the American Humane Conservation program signals the institution’s commitment to voluntarily meeting the highest standards of humane, verifiable, and transparent animal care,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane.

“We are proud to recognize this world-class institution with its prestigious Humane Certified™ seal of approval, demonstrating to the public Dolphin Quest’s leadership as a responsible, humane steward of the remarkable animals living in its care.”

