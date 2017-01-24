T.N. Tatem School To Reopen On February 20th

The Department of Education confirmed that yesterday [January 24] Acting Commissioner of Education,Dr. Freddie Evans issued a memo to the T. N. Tatem faculty, students and PTA and the Clearwater Middle School PTA confirming the Department’s plan to reopen T.N. Tatem on 20 February 2017.

Dr. Freddie Evans stated in his memo: “Occasionally, through a crisis situation ingenuity and collaboration emerge. In this instance, the building emergency at T. N. Tatem Middle School fostered a brilliant situation of professional teamwork, community partnership and social alliance.

“I am certain that every member of the Tatem Family would agree that the Clearwater Family have been gracious hosts, opening their doors and ensuring that students were not only accommodated, but fully integrated into their school.

“The T. N. Tatem students have demonstrated resilience and perseverance as they faced the great inconvenience of commuting from the west to Clearwater Middle School on a daily basis. Despite challenges, teachers and students from both schools have unified to demonstrate a vision of what Bermuda middle schools can become in the future.

“Although, gaps in curriculum delivery were identified, it is important to note, that in every instance, steps were taken to ensure that the classroom experience of teaching and learning was delivered collaboratively to ensure the best opportunities for student success.

“Despite the triumph of this collaboration, it is time to plan the transition and resumption of school at T.N. Tatem Middle School.

“As witnessed, by the Tatem PTA Executive, and members of the BUT and BIU, during their recent walk-through of the building, a tremendous amount of work has been completed. However there is still important work to be completed. This work will continue throughout the course of the school year.

“We understand the inconvenience of remodeling work continuing as school is in session; however it is the general consensus that returning under these conditions is better than the continued difficulty of commuting.

“It is our aim to have the faculty and students of T.N. Tatem fully reintegrated into their school on February 20, 2017. We will continue to update and announce transitions plans.”

