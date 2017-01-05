Govt Issue Advisory On Garbage Collection
Waste collection in the west end will take place tomorrow [Jan 6], while waste collection in the east end will take place on Saturday [Jan 7].
A government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public that the Waste Management Section of the Ministry of Public Works will be collecting west end garbage tomorrow, Friday January 6th, and east end garbage on Saturday, January 7th.
“The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.”
cool so they collect overtime to compensate for the lost wages from being on strike? interesting..
as always only the bus drivers loose out.
Saturday!! Is the gov paying workers overtime for this??? If they are that would be double time. A waste of taxpayer money and rewarding people who downed tools and disrupted services.
They better not be paid overtime for picking up the trash on Saturday. I'm getting really annoyed at having my taxes wasted.