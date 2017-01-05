Govt Issue Advisory On Garbage Collection

Waste collection in the west end will take place tomorrow [Jan 6], while waste collection in the east end will take place on Saturday [Jan 7].

A government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public that the Waste Management Section of the Ministry of Public Works will be collecting west end garbage tomorrow, Friday January 6th, and east end garbage on Saturday, January 7th.

“The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.”

