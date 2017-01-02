Govt: ‘Likely Be A Disruption Of Public Services’

[Updated] The Government has advised that “there will likely be a disruption of public services including buses and ferries as well as garbage collection” on Tuesday morning [Jan 3] due to the BIU meeting.

A spokesperson said, “The Government is advising today that a BIU meeting has been called for tomorrow morning at 9am. As a result, there will likely be a disruption of public services including buses and ferries as well as garbage collection. Government will advise once these services have resumed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Two meetings are expected to take place tomorrow, with the BIU holding a general membership meeting at BIU Headquarters, while the People’s Campaign is holding an “urgent meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda” at St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon. Both meetings follow after it was announced on December 29th that Rev Nicholas Tweed’s work permit would not be renewed.

Update 6.15pm: Govt has clarified the meeting is at 9am, not 8am, so the text has been amended to reflect this.

Read More About

Category: All, News