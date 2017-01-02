Govt: ‘Likely Be A Disruption Of Public Services’
[Updated] The Government has advised that “there will likely be a disruption of public services including buses and ferries as well as garbage collection” on Tuesday morning [Jan 3] due to the BIU meeting.
A spokesperson said, “The Government is advising today that a BIU meeting has been called for tomorrow morning at 9am. As a result, there will likely be a disruption of public services including buses and ferries as well as garbage collection. Government will advise once these services have resumed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”
Two meetings are expected to take place tomorrow, with the BIU holding a general membership meeting at BIU Headquarters, while the People’s Campaign is holding an “urgent meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda” at St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon. Both meetings follow after it was announced on December 29th that Rev Nicholas Tweed’s work permit would not be renewed.
Update 6.15pm: Govt has clarified the meeting is at 9am, not 8am, so the text has been amended to reflect this.
Cut this crap out!
We're trying to cut this crap out with this dictatorial Government doing what de F&#@ they want against a certain group of people, and giving a pass to others.
What exactly is so dictatorial about what the Govt is doing? Just hyperbole ...
I think the OBA should give you exactly what you are asking for. They can call it the "Tweed" bill. All work permit renewals are automatic, no need to advertise the job and no reason to fill out any paperwork. Just give notice to the Immigration board what permits are automatically renewing.
The AME church and Rev. Tweed must be feeling pretty proud of themselves right now.
This is ridiculous!! Think of the public and children that need to go about their day. School is just getting back in and your selfish acts of disruption need to be reconsidered. The Rev is a an expat...get over it. He may have Bermudian family but so do a lot of other foreigners...Shall we disrupt life for them as well?
what a joke the unions have become. You want sympathy? You must be kidding
Totally unacceptable. This is not a labour dispute and therefore has to be illegal. I hope anyone attending is deducted pay. Follow Ronald Reagan's stance with the air traffic controllers and fire the lot. Plenty of unemployed who can replace the positions.
No notice period as always. These people are obnoxious.
Fire the lot of them!!!!
Fire the whole dam lot of them!!! Tweed a BIU member???????? hummmm
The union should be taken to court, furbert has said that the Peoples Campaign and the union are separate how in the world does Tweeties a non Bermudian work permit become a union issue. Do preachers have a union ....Why call the meeting for Tuesday they could have called it on Saturday or Sunday or today, and all of those sympathizers would not have lost wages on something that does not concern them. Hell if Furbert fought this hard for Bermuda and Bermudians we could possibly be in a better place
This is nothing to do with the Union! The application for Tweed was late and full of incomplete information. It was resubmitted and still incomplete. The position was not advertised properly. It is understood that it was never advertised properly. Doesn't this come with a fine for the Church?
Let's all leave our garbage down at Union Square
Good idea.
Utterly ridiculous....again.
Can we have some one official to count the people at both gatherings? This way we can see if its the marjority of Bermuda!
What about the children. Like this is not the best way to kick off the new year.
Grow a pair and deal with this now and let the cards fall were they may! The silent majority will back you!!
There should've been a pathway to status for Rev Tweed...wait, he put the kaibosh on that during the last disruption!
Let's be honest here... unlike the BIU or PC... these were not urgent meetings. They are meetings being called for the specific purpose of disrupting the island, and why are they disrupting the island. To throw a tantrum because their 'son of the soil', didn't put in the appropriate paperwork in the appropriate time to have his work permit renewed. The very same action that would have the BIU and PC calling urgent meetings to disrupt the island if it had been someone else getting their renewal granted while failing to put in the appropriate paperwork in the appropriate time to have their work permit renewed. It is depressing to see humanity degrade to such obvious level of hypocrisy in this world where people will actually accept it... at least so long as it is their side that is being so hypocritical, then it is OK. No one from the PLP and surrogates camp on this issue has even addressed why Mr. Tweed's application was incomplete, inaccurate, late or didn't follow the most basic of the required policies. No one has even mentioned how they always supported the fundemental requirement that job MUST be advertised... except in this case.
Every other business, church, charity.... must advertise their jobs, so what makes the AME exempt, what makes them above the law, what makes them better than everyone else???
No the amazing thing is that Tweed was fighting against Pathway to Status but yet here he is in a predicament and causing all this commotion. If he had been for Pathway he might have been able to apply for his status but I guess the same way he believes he didn't have to follow the rules to apply for his work permit he must have felt that by being along side the BIU he would have been just given his status with no paperwork because he claims to be the son of a bermudian. Whatever at the end this is not a Union issue and anyone who goes to this meeting should have a pay deduction for the day.
*so what makes the AME exempt, what makes them above the law, what makes them better than everyone else???*
The fact that they're a political extension of the PLP !
You really ought to know that by now .
Hope they don't have to catch de bus to the meeting!!!!
Gets popcorn & beer, Sighs.
What a nice way to start off the year. Please go away.
The BIU was created for local workers. Rev Tweed was born in London and does not have Bermuda status. Period. I do understand he has a Bermudian family. However, the Church did not fill out the correct paperwork for him to continue to be employed as a Pastor. The BIU I believe is out of order! This is not a Union issue! The Union was not created to be a "weapon" ! Rev. Tweed can re-apply and return if needed. You "down tools" for Pathway to Status" but this disruption is over a work permit holder!! "Huh"???? "Be careful what you wish for!
* I do understand he has a Bermudian family.*
Only through marriage , not blood .
Wrong. The BIU was not created solely for local workers. It's goal is to assist workers in Bermuda in a variety of trades and industries, irrespective of country of birth. Expats are eligible to seek advice and representation from the Union as well as born Bermudians, and some do.
So YES, this is a union issue, especially given the fact that this could potentially be setting a legal precedent, which many people don't seem to appreciate.
What a way to start 2017. Unbelievable!!!
The 'Bermuda Any Excuse NOT to Work Union'.... making Bermuda look stupid and weak!
The BIU and PLP are the same thing! Disband both the Union and the PLP and let the OBA repair the HUGE damage that they have both done to our Island home!
Is there any way I can remove myself from union membership? This continued childish behaviour is ridiculous and I don't want to continue paying dues to these clowns.
How will the Unuon decide to proceed? A show of hands by those in attendance again!?! Lol. Forget that ILO standard. Bermuda Unions do things according to no standards whatsoever.
And the PLP Mouth of the South Burt has said ............... wow the silence is deafening instead of condeming this union work stoppage he says nothing .......and you want to control government ..really ?
What is the difference between Unionized and 'Onionized'?
PLP/BIU/PC= Combined opposition. End of story
Watch them whinge and moan when there's a "disruption" to payroll services.
This is going to be a looooooonng year...
UTTERLY RIDICULOUS!!!! The combined opposition are indeed hypocrites!!!!